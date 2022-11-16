Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Dr. Weaver to Provide Advisory Services

Vancouver, November 16, 2022 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Weaver has agreed to provide advice and guidance services on a consulting basis to the Company in regards to the Morrison mine project.

Prior to his election to the BC Legislature in 2013, Dr. Weaver served as Canada Research Chair in climate modelling and analysis in the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria. He has been a Lead Author on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's scientific assessments and has authored or coauthored over 200 peer-reviewed, scientific papers and was the Chief Editor of the Journal of Climate from 2005-2009. He is currently a Professor in the School of Earth & Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde

President/CEO & Director

