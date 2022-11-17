Muzhu Mining Appoints Capital Markets and Mining Executives to its Board of Directors

November 17 - Vancouver, B.C. - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vice President of China Operations, Mr. Anthony Tam, BSc. Engineering Physics, BSc Mining Engineering and Mr. Aaron Meckler, CIM, FCSI, have both been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective November 15, 2022.

Mr. Anthony Tam holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Engineering Physics as well as a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Mining Engineering, both from Queen's University. As well, Mr. Tam is also a qualified CPA, CA. He brings over 35 years of experience in the mining industry including numerous management positions in North America and China. With these companies, Mr. Tam has been instrumental in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of numerous mineral properties and mine development. He has been successful in negotiating various joint venture agreements in China, along with conducting preliminary geological and engineering assessments of mineral properties.

Mr. Meckler brings a decade of corporate finance experience and is a seasoned CFO and investment banker within Canada's junior public markets. He has been advising the Company since earlier in the year and his appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Company as we plan to execute our exploration strategy in China on our optioned XWG property" said interim CEO, James Tong.

"I am excited to join Mr. Tam and the rest of the Muzhu Board of Directors. I have been acquiring shares in the Company since early 2022, both in the open market and through a private placement, and, recently, have become one of the single largest shareholders of the Company. I believe in the value proposition of our XWG property option and its potential for silver production, just like several comparable mine sites in the same region which utilize parts of the same infrastructure. Advising the Board on a more formulated capital formation strategy will be a priority of mine. As an investor in multiple projects, I have rarely seen a Company with a market cap as low as Muzhu with such high geology metrics and near-term bulk sampling potential of Silver and I am excited to have an opportunity to change the status quo" stated Aaron Meckler, CIM, FCSI.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Luoning County, Henan Province located in China.

