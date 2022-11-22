Newmont Announces 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its 2023 guidance and longer-term outlook, along with full year and fourth quarter 2022 operations and financial results, on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Newmont will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time) the same day, which will be available on the Company's website. Positioning guidance alongside the fourth quarter results going forward aligns with industry timing, and will allow for more relevant macro-economic conditions to be considered for the upcoming year.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 844.200.6205 Intl Dial-In Number 929.526.1599 Dial-in Access Code 885411 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl Replay Number 44.204.525.0658 Replay Access Code 661698

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/718711521

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Contact

Media Contact

Courtney Boone

303.837.5159

courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact

Daniel Horton

303.837.5468

daniel.horton@newmont.com