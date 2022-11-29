Cosa Resources' Steve Blower and Craig Parry win AME Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration

Vancouver, November 29, 2022 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steve Blower, Chairman of Cosa, and Craig Parry, Strategic Advisor of Cosa, have been awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration.

The award is a result of Mr. Parry and Mr. Blower's integral roles in the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit during their time with IsoEnergy Ltd. Mr. Parry and Mr. Blower are joint recipients with Andy Carmichael and Justin Rodko. Collectively, they formed the leadership team responsible for the discovery.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: On behalf of the Cosa team, we'd like to congratulate Steve, Craig, and the other recipients for winning the prestigious Colin Spence Award. This award is a result of the fantastic discovery of the Hurricane deposit and a long track record of success and value creation by all four recipients in the uranium space. We are proud to have Steve and Craig as part of the Cosa family and look forward to what we can build together at Cosa.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is currently focused on the exploration of its uranium and copper projects in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes four uranium exploration properties; Ursa, Orion, Castor and Charcoal totaling 46,700 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin. It also includes the Heron Project: three mineral claims approximately 180 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan that are prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper mineralization.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with a combined 45 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

kbodnarchuk@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward?Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward?looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward?looking statements and forward?looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward?looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward?looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward?looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.