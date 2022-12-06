SolGold PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
BISHOPSGATE, December 6, 2022 - SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG):
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00B0WD0R35
Issuer Name
|SolGold plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
|Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|Norway
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|05-Dec-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|06-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
2.977940
|
0.631520
|
3.609460
|
82875000
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
3.066270
|
0.157560
|
3.223830
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00B0WD0R35
|
68375000
|
2.977940
|Sub Total 8.A
|
68375000
|
2.977940%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|
Shares on loan (right to recall)
|
N/A
|
At any time
|
14500000
|
0.631520
|Sub Total 8.B1
|
14500000
|
0.631520%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|06-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
|Oslo, Norway
