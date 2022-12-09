ACME Lithium Announces Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Agreements

Vancouver, December 8, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") has retained Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone Capital") in the capacity of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory. Simone Capital will leverage its proprietary database to engage and coordinate roadshows with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, and individual investors on the Company's behalf. Simone Capital is located in Toronto, Ontario and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto In consideration for the services, Simone Capital will be paid CAD$6,500 per month for an indefinite term subject to termination on 30 days notice.

Additionally, ACME has engaged Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for digital marketing services, branding, content creation, and data-optimization. In consideration for these services, Machai Capital will be paid CAD$12,500 per month for a six month term.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Birse, Cat-Euclid, and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

