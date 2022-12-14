District Reports on Historic Drill Results from the Svärdsjö Property Including 15.6 m at 13.3% ZnEq

Vancouver, December 14, 2022 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on compilation work from historical exploration data at the high grade polymetallic Svärdsjö Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden. The Mining Inspectorate of Sweden (Bergsstaten) recently relinquished exploration data from Swedish mining company, Boliden, after a confidentiality period of three years. Review of this historical data, in combination with the recently flown SkyTEM survey (May 16, 2022 News Release), has revealed several priority target areas that strongly warrant follow up work and drilling.

Svärdsjö Property Historic Drill Highlights:

Fäbodgruvan mineralization SVASJ-269: 15.55 m at 13.33% ZnEq 1 (68.20 to 83.75 m). SVASJ-265: 5.50 m at 15.17% ZnEq 1 (179.80 to 185.30 m). SVASJ-279: 8.45 m at 7.28% ZnEq 1 (236.80 to 245.25 m). SVASJ-270: 1.70 m at 17.68% ZnEq 1 (516.00 to 517.70 m).



Vilnäset mineralization SVASJ-281: 32.65 m at 3.35% ZnEq 1 (105.90 to 138.55 m). SVASJ-280: 20.35 m at 4.90% ZnEq 1 (256.10 to 276.45 m). SVASJ-272: 6.60 m at 8.96% ZnEq 1 (314.90 to 321.50 m). SVASJ-297: 9.20 m at 6.14% ZnEq 1 (396.70 to 405.90 m).



Svärdsjö Mine extension (underground drilling) SVASJ-152: 14.11 m at 7.78% ZnEq 1 (62.30 to 76.41 m). SVASJ-195: 7.61 m at 12.21% ZnEq 1 (50.58 to 58.19 m). SVASJ-199: 22.11 m at 5.88% ZnEq 1 (117.94 to 140.05 m). SVASJ-255: 4.50 m at 15.55% ZnEq 1 (54.85 to 59.35 m). SVASJ-255: 4.67 m at 11.26% ZnEq 1 (62.83 to 67.50 m).



A drill hole plan and long section are shown in Figures 1 to 2, and historical drill assay results are shown in Table 1.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We acquired the Svärdsjö Property in November 2021 with an understanding that historical exploration data would be released after the standard confidentiality period ended. The recently obtained historical drill results from the historical Svärdsjö Mine area show impressive continuity along strike and at depth with high grade polymetallic mineralization open in most directions. Significant polymetallic mineralization has been encountered by historical drilling along a strike of greater than 1,000 m and at depths of greater than 600 m.

"With our historical data compilation complete, it is clear that the Svärdsjö Property compliments and bolsters our Tomtebo and Gruvberget Properties, which are all located within the world class Bergslagen Mining District."

The Svärdsjö Zn-Pb-Cu sulphide deposit is situated in the northern part of the Bergslagen Mining District. Mining in the Svärdsjö area started during the fifteenth century and the Svärdsjö deposit itself was mined from the mid-1700's until 1989, producing 1.03 Mt at 112 g/t Ag, 6.0% Zn, 2.7% Pb, 0.6% Cu and 0.4 g/t Au2.

More recent exploration drilling by Boliden discovered a continuation of high grade polymetallic mineralization at the Svärdsjö and Kompanigruvan Mines at depth and to the southwest as two separate polymetallic bodies named the Fäbodgruvan and Vilnäset zones (Figure 1). The polymetallic mineralization at these zones comprises sphalerite (zinc), galena (lead and silver), and chalcopyrite (copper and gold), which remains open in most directions.

Boliden was active in the Svärdsjö area between 2009 and 2019 where their exploration activities included various soil surveys, geophysical ground surveys and 40 regional drill holes from surface (22,690 m). The Swedish Mineral Act requires relinquishment of exploration data after dropping the exploration license with a maximum of four years confidentiality. District's review of the historical drill assay data shows several areas that exhibit potential to generate a significant mineral resource estimate with additional drilling. Numerous potential extensions from existing high grade polymetallic mineralization are evident below the Svärdsjö Mine, and at the Fäbodgruvan and Vilnäset zones, which are also supported by coincident conductive and magnetic anomalies identified from the May 2022 SkyTEM geophysical interpretation.

A recent scientific paper3 on the Svärdsjö deposit (Fahlvik et al, 2022) has provided valuable insights on the geology, mineralization style and geochemical characterization of the host succession and the surrounding zone of accompanying hydrothermally altered rocks. These observations will be implemented as exploration vectors towards polymetallic mineralization on the Svärdsjö Property.





Figure 1: Plan View of Svärdsjö Mine Area



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/147962_244bce2794901bde_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Long Section Looking Northwest at Svärdsjö Mine Area



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/147962_244bce2794901bde_003full.jpg

Table 1: Svärdsjö Property Historical Drill Results

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Historical Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) ZnEq (%) SVASJ-259 313 -65 902.60 96.90 100.10 3.20 0.02 5 0.31 0.51 1.89 3.33







127.20 127.75 0.55 0.01 6 0.19 1.16 1.72 3.41







635.60 639.60 4.00 1.01 10 1.46 0.19 0.52 7.50







648.50 652.80 4.30 0.04 32 0.09 0.96 2.43 4.45 SVASJ-263 312 -63 1015.70 930.25 934.50 4.25 0.13 23 0.31 1.14 3.04 5.83







954.45 960.75 6.30 0.29 41 0.58 1.12 3.52 7.84 SVASJ-264 311 -48 500.15 355.60 356.50 0.90 0.45 356 0.91 3.46 7.57 23.39 SVASJ-265 310 -51 353.60 153.80 154.85 1.05 0.02 16 0.03 2.94 8.14 11.30







170.75 174.75 4.00 0.01 13 0.03 1.01 3.24 4.55







179.80 185.30 5.50 0.10 45 0.19 4.32 9.44 15.17 SVASJ-267 312 -46 244.60 123.20 127.70 4.50 0.05 99 0.05 2.09 5.58 10.25 SVASJ-268 308 -50 250.80 201.50 202.00 0.50 0.02 24 0.02 1.24 4.57 6.39 SVASJ-269 308 -51 116.20 68.20 83.75 15.55 0.04 80 0.06 2.90 8.44 13.33





incl. 70.50 79.65 9.15 0.07 123 0.07 4.38 12.85 20.24 SVASJ-270 311 -50 572.60 213.15 214.50 1.35 0.90 14 1.05 0.13 0.28 5.98







516.00 517.70 1.70 0.86 35 0.80 1.74 10.80 17.68 SVASJ-272 309 -50 827.60 304.90 309.65 4.75 0.66 14 0.14 0.58 1.19 4.27







314.90 321.50 6.60 1.56 28 0.29 0.89 2.29 8.97





incl. 314.90 319.00 4.10 2.29 34 0.34 1.20 2.72 12.02







335.70 337.15 1.45 0.06 31 0.05 3.52 7.86 12.07 SVASJ-274 309 -50 616.40 508.00 515.40 7.40 0.02 13 0.11 1.27 3.14 4.90







549.20 551.50 2.30 0.29 33 0.66 0.42 3.11 6.84 SVASJ-277 312 -50 752.30 652.15 663.30 11.15 0.10 15 0.35 0.57 1.29 3.39 SVASJ-278 311 -50 761.40 658.45 658.75 0.30 0.07 10 0.09 1.50 10.40 12.42 SVASJ-279 313 -50 449.50 236.80 245.25 8.45 0.03 23 0.09 1.68 4.91 7.28 SVASJ-280 310 -50 554.60 256.10 276.45 20.35 1.72 0 0.00 0.00 0.01 4.91





incl. 269.25 273.55 4.30 3.27 1 0.00 0.00 0.02 9.32







281.05 291.45 10.40 0.51 36 0.15 1.38 2.95 6.94







493.75 496.80 3.05 0.28 19 1.10 0.75 1.12 5.84 SVASJ-281 314 -50 428.50 105.90 138.55 32.65 0.14 17 0.64 0.30 0.66 3.35





incl. 128.10 138.55 10.45 0.20 22 0.85 0.40 1.18 4.84







377.10 379.40 2.30 0.03 24 0.27 1.50 4.26 6.97







408.30 413.50 5.20 0.30 22 0.69 0.38 1.86 5.35 SVASJ-282 315 -50 500.40 384.25 385.10 0.85 0.20 3 0.85 0.06 0.88 3.73







396.65 403.85 7.20 0.07 11 0.18 0.44 1.14 2.46





incl. 396.65 401.25 4.60 0.10 9 0.24 0.54 1.45 3.02 SVASJ-283 310 -60 425.60 234.00 237.00 3.00 0.01 4 0.07 1.08 3.17 4.42 SVASJ-285 280 -55 547.20 346.65 355.20 8.55 0.18 14 0.47 0.32 0.81 3.17 SVASJ-286 310 -55 197.45 64.30 66.30 2.00 0.02 6 0.28 1.59 4.53 6.83 SVASJ-288 315 -55 741.20 384.65 385.15 0.50 0.43 123 0.29 2.91 7.41 15.09







633.90 641.85 7.95 0.05 23 0.20 0.82 2.48 4.45 SVASJ-289 280 -60 546.35 427.15 430.25 3.10 0.79 9 0.58 0.00 0.02 3.97







456.05 465.15 9.10 0.45 18 0.27 0.58 1.74 4.66 SVASJ-290 310 -55 630.50 424.30 425.75 1.45 0.08 10 0.10 4.82 13.45 18.45







465.10 469.00 3.90 0.01 8 0.03 0.64 2.69 3.58 SVASJ-292 310 -55 809.60 613.70 617.40 3.70 0.05 21 0.05 0.57 1.37 2.69 SVASJ-296 307 -65 815.25 681.50 692.50 11.00 0.04 49 0.23 1.50 3.22 6.51







696.50 701.70 5.20 0.01 70 0.18 0.15 0.27 2.68 SVASJ-297 313 -68 851.75 340.80 343.90 3.10 0.19 13 0.48 0.16 0.34 2.58







346.55 349.50 2.95 0.20 28 0.39 0.80 2.08 5.06







366.80 378.50 11.70 0.42 12 0.77 0.16 0.45 4.03







396.70 405.90 9.20 0.96 51 0.41 0.42 0.70 6.14





incl. 396.70 404.50 7.80 1.09 59 0.42 0.49 0.80 6.93







726.00 726.80 0.80 0.19 9 1.17 0.85 2.69 7.15







748.80 753.60 4.80 0.06 7 0.26 1.20 3.91 5.97





incl. 750.05 753.60 3.55 0.07 9 0.30 1.59 4.69 7.29 SVASJ-298 280 -66 752.60 466.30 469.65 3.35 0.02 13 0.18 2.13 4.15 6.87







506.45 508.65 2.20 0.85 125 0.48 2.31 5.01 13.88







551.15 554.75 3.60 0.29 40 0.72 1.28 2.46 7.25







714.10 719.30 5.20 0.17 15 0.66 0.70 2.00 5.15 SVASJ-299 291 -67 910.80 797.70 798.60 0.90 0.04 4 0.02 2.25 7.18 9.43

























Drill Holes from drift at -350z Level

















SVASJ-151 131 -57 92.11 52.00 53.98 1.98 0.25 92 2.15 0.85 2.09 11.37







87.30 90.98 3.68 0.17 49 0.14 1.43 1.26 4.63 SVASJ-152 136 -55 93.75 62.30 76.41 14.11 0.63 49 0.77 0.55 2.32 7.79





incl. 67.52 76.41 8.89 0.90 62 1.10 0.81 2.98 10.62 SVASJ-195 132 -50 85.80 43.32 45.85 2.53 0.17 99 1.57 2.31 7.94 17.00







50.58 58.19 7.61 0.62 91 0.38 2.57 4.91 12.22 SVASJ-197 130 -52 106.17 57.92 75.76 17.84 0.07 23 0.16 0.39 1.59 3.14





incl. 62.60 70.11 7.51 0.10 34 0.14 0.76 2.69 4.88 SVASJ-198 142 -60 139.77 125.45 137.58 12.13 0.12 38 0.27 0.75 2.23 4.92 SVASJ-199 135 -60 178.44 117.94 140.05 22.11 0.26 46 0.56 0.88 1.79 5.88





incl. 124.08 140.05 15.97 0.32 58 0.76 1.17 2.32 7.66





incl. 129.75 140.05 10.30 0.44 75 1.06 1.31 2.15 9.15 SVASJ-246 174 1 107.10 83.00 88.43 5.43 0.24 61 0.80 0.56 1.00 5.75 SVASJ-247 166 -20 100.20 78.46 89.60 11.14 0.01 90 0.25 0.83 1.01 4.72 SVASJ-248 167 15 113.50 71.19 80.50 9.31 0.10 55 0.53 0.97 1.47 5.37





incl. 71.19 75.17 3.98 0.11 105 0.86 1.75 2.31 9.07 SVASJ-252 353 -25 88.70 70.96 74.90 3.94 0.00 194 0.95 1.18 1.17 9.63 SVASJ-255 142 -25 91.35 54.85 59.35 4.50 0.07 78 2.83 0.14 6.06 15.55







62.83 67.50 4.67 1.72 71 0.27 1.32 2.72 11.28







74.98 87.05 12.07 0.14 35 0.16 2.10 2.00 5.57 SVASJ-256 157 -25 94.35 74.55 83.43 8.88 0.00 40 0.26 0.87 1.93 4.39







89.63 90.80 1.17 0.00 39 0.22 0.77 2.90 5.14

Notes:

All intervals are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

Cut-off grade of 1.5% ZnEq was utilized, which may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. Underground mining cut-off at the nearby Garpenberg Mine was US$29/tonne in 2021.

Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq cut-off calculations were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb.

ZnEq = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882)

The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

References

1 Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq calculation were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb. ZnEq equals = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882). The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

2 Sveriges Geologiska Undersökning (SGU) Map Viewer: https://apps.sgu.se/kartvisare/kartvisare-malm-mineral.html

3 Anton Fahlvik, Tobias C. Kampmann & Nils F. Jansson (2022): Hydrothermal alteration, lithogeochemical marker units and vectors towards mineralisation at the Svärdsjö Zn-Pb-Cu deposit, Bergslagen, Sweden, GFF, https://doi.org/10.1080/11035897.2022.2120065

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical drilling results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Svärdsjö Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Svärdsjö Property.

