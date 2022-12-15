Sandfire Resources America Announces Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Dec. 15, 2022 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 13, 2022, Sandfire America's shareholders approved the adoption of its proposed 2.5% long-term incentive plan (the "Plan").
The Plan is fully described in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2022 (the "Information Circular"). The full text of the Plan is also appended to the Information Circular as Schedule "A", a copy of which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Sandfire America's profile.
Contact Information: Sandfire Resources America Inc. Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications Mobile: 406-224-8180 Office: 406-547-3466 Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
