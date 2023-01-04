Stinger Resources Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardston, January 4, 2023 - Stinger Resources Ltd. (TSXV: STNG) (OTCQB:STNRF) ("the Corporation" or "Stinger") is pleased to announce results from the recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 28th, 2022. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward. Stinger Resources management would like to recognize and commend the definitive manner in which shareholders voted.

Voting results are as follows,

Number of Directors: FOR 99.23%

Election of Directors:

Darren Blaney: FOR 99.04% Robert Edwards: FOR 99.04% Dennis Edwards: FOR 99.20% Jeremy Gibb: FOR 99.23% Sean Pownall: FOR 99.20%

Appointment of Auditors: FOR 99.23%

Continuation of Stock Option Plan: FOR 96.92%

Transact any Other Business: FOR 99.07%

Darren Blaney, CEO of Stinger Resources commented: "Management had to make some tough decisions in 2022 to preserve the share structure of the company and we very much appreciate the continued strong support of our shareholders through challenging conditions. We look forward to a much stronger 2023 for precious metals and to further developing Stinger's exceptional assets."

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 587-271-0999

Email: kburton@stingerresources.com

Further information about Stinger can be found on its website at: www.stingerresources.com

