Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Applies to Extend and Reprice Warrants

Vancouver, January 16, 2023 - Plank Ventures Ltd. (CSE:PLNK) ("Plank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of its shareholders held on December 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") to consider and vote on, among other things, fixing the number of directors, electing the directors and appointing the auditor.

The matters before the Meeting are described more fully in the management information circular dated November 29, 2022 (the "Circular"). The shareholders voted to fix the number of directors at three, elect Bradley Carlyle and re-elect Laurie Baggio and Brian O'Neill to the board of directors of the Company, and to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

About Plank Ventures Ltd.

Plank is an investment company targeting investments and business opportunities in the technology arena, focusing on early-stage startup companies that already have developed a customer and revenue base and were seeking funding for expansion.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company and its business within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the business plans and prospects of the Company. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

