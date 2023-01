Sunstone Metals says new discovery could have substantial impact on Bramaderos resource

(NewsDirect)

Sunstone Metals Ltd. (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris discusses with Proactive a new porphyry discovery at its Bramaderos concession in Ecuador. He says the discovery reinforces the concept of multiple gold-copper porphyry systems within the Bramaderos project area and highlights the potential for significant growth of mineral resources at higher grades.

