Corazon Mining welcomes high-grade lithium results at Miriam

Corazon Mining Ltd. (ASX:CZN) MD Brett Smith tells Proactive the company has unearthed more high-grade lithium during rock chip sampling at its Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in Western Australia. Late last year, the explorer set out to sample a newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite that showed lithium potential, using Raman Spectroscopy to identify the pegmatite.

