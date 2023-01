Murchison Minerals' last eight holes at BDF Zone return positive assay results

(NewsDirect)

Murchison Minerals CEO Troy Boisjoli said the company has released results from the final eight diamond drillholes from the Barre de Fer Zone on the HPM project in Quebec. Boisjoli told Proactive that the results successfully expanded mineralization down-dip as well as along strike to the north and south. The company is also going to release the remaining three drillholes completed at the Syrah target once results have been finalized and interpreted.

