Northern Superior reports positive results from Falcon Zone at Lac Surprise property in Quebec

Northern Superior Resources CEO Simon Marcotte and director Michael Gentile joined Proactive to share news the company has released the first drill results from the Falcon Zone on the Lac Surprise property in Quebec. Those results along with the six remaining drill holes are expected to be used for a maiden resource calculation in 2023. The company has also put out the last assays from the Arctic Fox zone at the Philibert gold property in Que?bec. The results were positive with one hole returning 5.96 g/t gold over 10 metres. Northern Superior also shared that IAMGOLD has released an updated resource estimate on the Nelligan project lifting it to 5.2 million ounces of gold from 3.2 million ounces.

