Kestrel Gold  Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended September 30, 2022, Filed and Corporate Presentation Updated

CALGARY, January 18, 2023 - Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Company") (TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce it has filed its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2022, and the corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR. The Company has also updated its Corporate Presentation to January 2023 and has made it available on the Company's website. Additional revisions and updates to Kestrel's website will be forthcoming.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada. The Company is focused on the Canadian Cordillera, with an emphasis on hardrock targets located in placer gold mining districts. Kestrel is also earning a 100% interest in the Fireweed Property, which is prospective for critical minerals such as zinc and copper. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

For further information contact:

Rob Solinger, President and CEO

Office: (403) 816-2141

Email: rob@kestrelgold.com

