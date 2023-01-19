Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Vancouver, January 19, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested. The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000.

Highlights

Ursa now covers more than 60 km strike length of the fertile and undertested Cable Bay Shear Zone.

Cosa's 100% owned uranium exploration portfolio is now comprised of over 87,800 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground in the Eastern Athabasca Basin.

Strategically located portfolio with four properties within prospective northeast trending uranium corridors.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Opportunities to add significant amounts of prospective Athabasca Basin ground are becoming scarce as competition stiffens due to the anticipated long-term uranium boom. I'm proud of our team for identifying and executing this exciting opportunity. Large fertile structural corridors like Cable Bay will play an important role as companies aggressively explore to find the next great uranium discovery. We will continue to pursue cost-effective value accretive acquisitions and plan for upcoming exploration in 2023."

The Ursa Property

Cosa Resources holds a 100% interest in Ursa, which is a large property comprised of over 57,000 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, located 43 km west of Cameco Corp.'s McArthur River uranium mine. The Property covers more than 60 km of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a structural corridor (Figure 1) with known uranium occurrences. The vast majority of the strike length remains completely untested. Anomalous uranium and uranium pathfinder elements have been intersected in the few areas evaluated by historical drilling (Figure 2). For example, historical drill hole CR-8 intersected 0.2% U3O8 over 0.2 metres and was never adequately followed up. The depth to the sub-Athabasca unconformity is expected to range between 600 and 975 metres at Ursa.

Long linear northeast trends with low magnetic susceptibility in the Eastern Athabasca Basin have hosted some of the largest uranium deposits ever discovered including Cameco's McArthur River mine. Given the presence of geophysically conductive trends, structurally disrupted sandstone and basement units, and elevated uranium, the Cable Bay Shear Zone offers a highly prospective, significantly underexplored analogy to these better known uranium corridors, as displayed in Figure 1.

Approximately 3,470 ha of the newly acquired Ursa claims are subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR"), of which Cosa has the right to purchase 1.0% (one-half) of the NSR for $1.0 million in cash.

Figure 1 - Cosa's Eastern Athabasca Portfolio with Prospective Uranium Corridors



Figure 2 - Ursa Property Map



About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is currently focused on the exploration of its uranium and copper projects in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes four uranium exploration properties; Ursa, Orion, Castor and Charcoal totaling 87,800 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin. It also includes the Heron Project: three mineral claims approximately 180 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan that are prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper mineralization.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Keith Bodnarchuk, P.Geo., President & CEO for Cosa Resources. Mr. Bodnarchuk is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

