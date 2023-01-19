ESGold Welcomes Mr. Pierre-Olivier Mathys to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, January 19, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to welcome Mr. Pierre-Olivier Mathys to its Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Pierre-Olivier to the ESGold Advisory Board, his vast experience in start-ups and entrepreneurial experience coupled with strong managerial and operational oversight will be invaluable to ESGold as we grow our business and pursue our mission of becoming a successful and profitable mining company," said Jean Yves Therien, CEO of ESGold.

Pierre-Olivier is a leader in transformational technologies who thrives on organizations becoming disruptors, focusing on open-source technologies in Cloud, Zero-Trust Networks for Edge, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning innovations at Red Hat as a Global Senior Director leading sales initiatives in the Financial and Telco Media Entertainment verticals.

He started his career in Montreal at Teleglobe Media Enterprise, developing the first commercially available hosting service in Canada. He then moved to the US to focus on developing new technologies in the world of security and High-Frequency trading in the early days of virtualized cloud computing @Radianz (JV Reuters/Instinet/Equant). Pierre-Olivier later worked at Computer Associates and EMC Corp. on Wall Street, leading sales in cloud transformation for some of the world's largest banks and financial organizations. Subsequently, he was recruited by a French start-up, eNovance, to lead their US market for cloud deployments on OpenStack, which resulted in its acquisition by Red Hat in 2014.

Pierre-Olivier lives in Dallas, Texas, and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (BAA) from the University of Montreal, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Management takes this opportunity to thank former advisory board member Mr. James Rogers for his contribution and service to the Company and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Other Corporate News

The Company has granted to the directors of the board and advisory committee members a total of 2,900,000 options exercisable at $0.07 per share, and a total of 600,000 restricted share units. All securities issued in connection with the grants will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh.

