Transition Metals to Host Webcast to Discuss Drill Results From its Pike Warden Au-Ag-Cu Project and Announces Participation at AME Roundup 2023

Sudbury, January 20, 2023 - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has scheduled a live webcast to discuss a detailed analysis of the drill results from the Pike Warden Au-Ag-Cu Project.

As previously disclosed (see January 16 press release), results from a program of shallow RC drilling at the ERT zone returned significant grades of silver mineralization on the project's maiden drill program. The ERT zone is only one of 18 identified mineralized zones discovered to date on the property. The Company believes this cluster of mineralization may be part of a marge larger epithermal - porphyry copper system. The webcast access information is provided below.

Date: January 24, 2023

Time: 1 pm (Eastern Time)

Webcast Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89895297143?pwd=ZCtPVTB5eVdLenc1dENVVW5Ncm1lZz09

AME Roundup 2023

The Company is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting in person at the AME Roundup 2023 in Vancouver from Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24. Visit us booth 6 in the Project Generator Hub or contact Scott McLean, CEO, at smclean@transitionmetalscorp.com to arrange a meeting. The Company has a high quality portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration projects available for Option that include energy and precious metal opportunities. For more information, visit https://roundup.amebc.ca.

Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Transition Metals Corp.

Tel: (705) 669-1777

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152000