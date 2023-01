Eskay Mining drill results show new precious metals VMS system at Scarlet Knob-Tarn Lake

(NewsDirect)

Eskay Mining's vice-president of exploration John DeDecker shared news that the company, with its 2022 exploration campaign, has confirmed the presence of a major new precious metal-rich VMS mineralized system at Scarlet Knob-Tarn Lake. DeDecker said a chip sample at the Scarlet Knob showed 56.9 g/t gold and 154 g/t silver. These results were seen about 7 km from the main Eskay Creek deposit. The company is planning a maiden drill program at Scarlet Knob and follow up drilling at Tarn Lake in 2023.

Proactive Canada Financial News

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.