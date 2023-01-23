Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jan. 23, 2023 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 19, 2023 from Van Eck Associates Corporation ("Van Eck"), a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies.



Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia's fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Van Eck's percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased and the Company has been notified by Van Eck accordingly.

A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Caledonia Mining Corp PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Van Eck Associates Corporation City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached (DD/MM/YYYY)vi: 18/01/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19/01/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.08% 3.08% 17,258,923 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 529,779 4.128%







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 532,077 3.08% SUBTOTAL 8. A 532,077 3.08 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 2.78% 2.78% VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.30% 0.30% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis The number and % of voting rights held 532,077 shares and 3.08% voting right The date until which the voting rights will be held Open 11. Additional informationxvi



