Technology Metals Australia welcomes $150 million in potential project financing

(NewsDirect)

Technology Metals Australia Ltd. (ASX:TMT) MD Ian Prentice tells Proactive that potential financing support is on the horizon for its Murchison Technology Metals Project in Western Australia in the form of a letter of interest from Denmark's export credit agency EKF. The company is progressing the development of the MTMP to produce high-purity vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a high-value ilmenite by-product.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.