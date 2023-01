Great Boulder to recommence RC drilling at Side Well in early February

(NewsDirect)

Great Boulder Resources Ltd. (ASX:GBR) MD Andrew Paterson tells Proactive the company has made a strong start to the year, completing surface geochemical surveys at the Side Well and Whiteheads gold projects as well as field mapping south of Ironbark on the Side Well tenure as part of a busy 2023 exploration campaign. GBR is also working on a maiden resource estimate for the Mulga Bill and Ironbark prospects, which will quantify the quality of the mineralised gold systems and demonstrate the broad potential of Side Well's tenure.

