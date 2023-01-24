Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Youanmi Lithium Project New Lithium Targets Identified

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing geochemical surveys at its Youanmi Lithium Project (Figure 1*).HIGHLIGHTS:- Up to 2.11% Li2O in rock chip samples from sub-cropping pegmatite near historical beryl occurrence.- Three east-northeast trending lithium (Li) anomalies in the northern part of 57/983 delineated by a geochemical soil survey near and at historical beryl occurrence.- A Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program to commence in February.A geochemical sampling program was completed on E 57/983 as part of a regional reconnaissance geochemical program targeting the granite - greenstone contact zone at the Youanmi greenstone belt that is considered prospective for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite mineralisation. This soil survey specifically targeted a beryl occurrence reported in MINEDEX (S0017351) that had not previously been tested.A field inspection showed no evidence of historical beryl mining, and the Company therefore completed a geochemical soil survey across the beryl occurrence at 40m by 80m spacing totalling 158 soil samples; three rock chip samples of sub-cropping pegmatite were also collected.The results show three approximately northeast trending Li anomalies with the northern one centred on the reported beryl occurrence and a second anomaly located some 50m to the south (Figure 1*). The high Li concentrations in two rock samples (2.1 % and 1.2% Li2O see Table 1*) together with the broad Li anomalism in soil may indicate the presence of pegmatite under local colluvium.RC drilling is scheduled for February 2023 to test the new lithium soil and rock chip anomalies for potential pegmatite-hosted LCT pegmatite mineralization in the bedrock.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DR35OX3P





Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects.



The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.







