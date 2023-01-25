Storm Exploration Completes Option Payment on Miminiska and Keezhik Gold Projects

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2023 - Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the nineteen-month option payment in connection with its Option Agreement with Landore Resources Canada Inc. ("Landore") to acquire a 100% interest in two gold projects located in northwest Ontario: the 5,494 ha Miminiska Gold Project and the 12,482 ha Keezhik Gold Project. The payment consisted of $251,824 cash and the issuance of 2,175,839 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11406 per share to Landore.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

