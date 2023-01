Amaroq Minerals confirms copper mineralisation at Greenland site

(NewsDirect)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:AMRQ, AIM:AMRQ) VP exploration James Gilbertson speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after the company announced that it has confirmed copper mineralisation at its Kobbermine licence in Greenland. Gilbertson says that exploration work achieved so far gives Amaroq "encouragement for the future as we move our copper exploration forward.

