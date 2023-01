Lavras Gold announces new discovery at LDS Project in Brazil

(NewsDirect)

Lavras Gold chief executive Michael Durose joined Proactive to discuss new drill results from the LDS Project in Brazil including the discovery of a new high-grade zone at the Matilde Extension.

Durose told Proactive hole 21MT020 intersected three intervals of mineralization, that graded 13.21 g/t gold, 22.94 g/t silver, and 0.22% copper from 345.00 metres. The hole included 5.00 metres grading 23.15 g/t gold, 42.75 g/t silver, and 0.41% copper from 347.00 metres.

Durose said the company has completed over 6,ooo metres of its 16,000 metre drill program and the company has two drills working at Matilde and another target called Galvoa.

