Torr Metals outlines copper-gold porphyry potential at its newly defined Stain Creek target

Torr Metals CEO Malcolm Dorsey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has released positive result from the compilation of 63 historical rock grab samples and reconnaissance field mapping at its Stain Creek target.

Dorsey told Proactive that the Stain Creek target, which has never been drilled, showed values of up to 0.36% copper with 1.30 grams per tonne gold. The company is now looking forward to drill testing the targets, he added.

