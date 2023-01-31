Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Updates Copper Values at Black Copper

Burlington, January 31, 2023 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to update the assay results from its Black Copper occurrence, reported earlier on January 31, 2023.

In SBMI's January 17, 2023 press release, SBMI advised third part geologic consultants including the QP had visited the Black Copper occurrence in late November and early December, 2022. Black Copper is situated on SBMI's Black Diamond property roughly one point five kilometres south of the Buckeye Mine and is referred to in the January, 2021 Geologic Report. Samples from Black Copper were taken and reported the following results:

Sample number Au (ppb) Cu ppm 342151 615 >1000 342152 192 >1000 342153 941 >1000 342154 654 >1000

The over-detection limit for copper on these samples was 1000 parts per million. These four samples were sent for further analysis which returned:

Sample number Cu ppm Cu % 342151 22400 2.24 342152 37400 3.740 342153 34000 3.400 342154 54900 5.490

The press release from earlier today incorrectly stated the values in parts per million as a result of manual data entry into the press release. A copy of the Actlabs certificates for these samples is attached.

QAQC For SBMI

All the samples above were collected by Robert Komarechka and John Corkery. Samples were collected and placed in sample bags with their appropriate tag and personally taken to the courier and shipped to Actlabs in Thunder Bay, Ontario for assaying. Certified standards and blanks were used both by the Company and Actlabs.

All samples analyzed by Actlabs were by Fire Assay ICPOES (Induced coupled plasma arc with optical emission spectroscopy).

The multi-element analysis was by digestion with a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

With respect to the Company's press release concerning seeking an extension of the Warrants (as that term is defined in that release), SBMI advises it is seeking an extension on a total of 8,528,081 Warrants with new expiry dates ranging from February 6, 2024 to July 8, 2024.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

