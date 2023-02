Atlantic Lithium highlights significant resource upgrade at Ewoyaa project

(NewsDirect)

Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, ASX:A11) CEO Len Kolff talks Proactive through a significant resource estimate upgrade to 35.3 million tonnes at 1.25% Li2O for the Ewoyaa lithium deposit in Ghana, West Africa. He says the company has now made the transition from explorer to developer with Ewoyaa funded to production through an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc.

