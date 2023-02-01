Myriad Uranium Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment and the Mining Indaba Conferences in Cape Town, South Africa

Vancouver, February 1, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) ("Myriad" or the "Company"), a new uranium explorer with over 1,800 km2 on-structure and near several of Africa's (and the world's) most significant uranium deposits, is pleased to announce its participation at two important investment conferences next week in Cape Town, South Africa.

The conferences are 121 Mining Investment - Cape Town and Mining Indaba 2023. Additional details below.

Investors and interested parties can arrange a face-to-face meeting with management for an update on the Company's key milestones and upcoming catalysts by contacting us directly at investor@myriaduranium.com.

Myriad Highlights

Myriad holds 100% option interests in over 1,800 km 2 of exploration licences on-structure and near several of Africa's (and the world's) most significant uranium deposits, including Dasa, Imouraren, Azelik, Cominak, and Somair.

Orano (or its predecessors) previously engaged in significant regional-scale exploration of Myriad's licence areas, which included at least 161 boreholes, airborne and ground geophysics, geological mapping, and seismic surveys.

Myriad has obtained much of the data relating to this previous work, giving the Company the benefit of millions of dollars of quality work by one of the world's leading uranium companies.

Approximately 20% of the historical boreholes within Myriad's licence areas intersected significant (at least 100 ppm eU) mineralization.

All Myriad licences show important structural dihedrals defined by the major faults that control uranium mineralization.

Myriad will leverage recent discoveries in the Tim Mersoï Basin, in particular Global Atomic's Dasa, which has revealed that very high uranium grades also lie in secondary fault structures and at depths not previously investigated.

The Company has a world-class technical team led by George van der Walt and will now build on a wellspring of historical information, with a goal of drilling in 2023.

For detailed information click here to view Jan 9, 2023 news release: Myriad Uranium Is Positioned to Make Major Discoveries and visit the Company's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

121 Mining Investment - Cape Town

Start: Monday February 6, 2023

End: Tuesday February 7, 2023.

Venue: The Welgemeend

Address: 2 Welgemeend St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

121 Mining Investment Cape Town is Africa's largest dedicated mining investment event, with two days of one-on-one meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference program packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives.

Mining Indaba 2023

Start: February 6, 2023 at 9:30am

End: Thursday February 9, 2023 at 5:00pm.

Venue: The CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre)

Address: Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) is one of the largest mining events in the world, devoted to the development of mining interests across the continent. Addressing the 2023 theme of "Unlocking the future of African mining", this year's speakers will consider the challenges and opportunities facing the continent's mining industry as it seeks ways to bolster its economic power amid the global rush to secure supply for the transition to greener energies.

Qualified Person

George van der Walt (MSc. Economic Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat.), a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release. He has not verified all of the scientific or technical information in this news release respecting historical operations on or adjacent to the property as not all historical information is available.

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website, at www.myriaduranium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

investor@myriaduranium.com

+1.416.479.9547

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153242