Pacific Ridge Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, February 1, 2023 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to various officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase 2,575,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.30 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

The options granted to various officers, directors, and employees will vest immediately. The 150,000 stock options granted to both Westlake Capital and G2 Consultants will vest 25% each quarter over a 12-month period. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Pacific Ridge's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia.

