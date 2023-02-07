Medgold Completes its Re-Acquisition of Full Ownership of Tlamino Project, Serbia





Vancouver, February 7, 2023 - Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MED) (FRA:1XD) ("Medgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its re-acquisition of 100% ownership of the Tlamino Project located in Serbia, pursuant to its previously announced two agreements with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna").

The first such agreement terminates the Option Agreement (the "Option") entered into between the parties on December 15, 2020 that provided for Medgold to acquire Fortuna's 51% beneficial interest (the "Interest") in the Project for a cash consideration of US$3.468 million, and the second converts the Interest to a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") in favour of Fortuna. All obligations under the terms of the Option have been extinguished. The Royalty may be purchased by Medgold at any time for a cash consideration of C$3 million.

Management of Medgold is pleased to complete the return to the Company of 100% ownership of the Tlamino Project. This step is one of the conditions required to complete Medgold's proposed acquisition of Balkan Metals Corp. which holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Serbia, some of which are contiguous to the Tlamino Project. With mineral rights covering close to 1,000 square kilometers, the resulting company will be the largest holder of highly prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

