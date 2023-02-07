Go Metals Provides Update on Upcoming Drill Program and Issues Options

Vancouver, February 7, 2023 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") announces that the Company is working with contractors and local First Nations to plan the Phase 2 drill program at HSP ("the Property"). The Company is assessing drill site locations for four priority targets with associated access requirements and logistics. The fully funded Phase 2 diamond drilling will work to expand known mineralization at the 100%-owned HSP Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project, located 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 900,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock options plan. The stock options are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from grant and will vest on issuance.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship property is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The company will be exhibiting at the PDAC 2023 International Convention Trade Show in Toronto, March 5th and 6th at booth 2421A.

