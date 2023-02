Nexus Minerals on track for Crusader-Templar resource this quarter

(NewsDirect)

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NXM) MD Andy Tudor tells Proactive the company has fielded high-grade gold results from extensional reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Crusader-Templar and Branches prospects within the Wallbrook Gold Project, 140 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in WA. Assay results were also received from regional aircore drilling at the MC4.1 and MC3.1 prospects, as well as from initial soil sampling grids.

