Thesis Gold expansion drill program at Ranch Gold Project moves successfully to Bingo Zone

Thesis Gold CEO Ewan Webster joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share more drill results from the Bingo Zone at the company's Ranch Gold Project in British Columbia.

Webster told Proactive the project expansion program continues to deliver good results, with the northernmost hole drilled at Bingo to date leaving the zone wide open for expansion along strike.

The Bingo Zone is situated northwest of Thesis 2 & 3 and currently is the northwestern-most target within the Thesis Structural Corridor.

