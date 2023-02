Torr Metals announces positive results from field samples at Dalvenie Zone on Latham Project

(NewsDirect)

Torr Metals CEO Malcolm Dorsey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has released more assay results from field work that was carried out at the Dalvenie Zone on its Latham Project in Northern British Columbia.

Dorsey told Proactive rock grab sample assays include 14.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 4.31% copper, and 63.1 g/t silver on the southern end of the Dalvenie mineralized trend, which remains open.

This is the highest gold grade ever collected at-surface within the Latham Project area. The surface mineralization now extends a total strike-length of 1,500 metres.

Proactive Studio

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.