AM Resources announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 - AM Resources Corp. ("AM" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce the results that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general and special meeting held in Montréal, Québec, on February 13, 2023, including:

Election of Directors

The following five directors were re-elected as directors for the ensuing year:

Nominee |Voted For % of Vote Cast

Adriana Shaw 39,369,699 99.80%

Dominic Voyer 39,370,172 99.81%

Wayne Isaacs 39,386,172 99.85%

Diego Fernando Barragan 39,430,598 99.96%

David Grondin 39,430,598 99.96%

Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, passed by 39,474,108 votes casting 100% of the votes received.

Adoption of New SOP

Subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation's new 10% "rolling" stock option plan was approved and adopted, by 39,543,037 votes casting 100% of the votes received.

About AM Resources

AM Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMR) is a mining exploration company with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact
David Grondin, AM Resources Corp., President and Chief Executive Officer, 1-514-360-0576, www.am-resources.com
