Newpath Resources Increases Orefield Project Area by Staking New Mining Claims in Northern Ontario

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 576 mining claims in two separate blocks within the Thunder Bay mining division of Northern Ontario. The new claims were acquired on behalf of and are 100% owned by Newpath (formerly Ready Set Gold Corp.).

A total of 522 new claims (11,092Ha or approximately 110 sq. km.) were registered immediately south of and contiguous to the Company's existing Alpha/Bravo claim group (see Company's news releases dated December 12, 2022 and January 13, 2023). With the addition of the new claims, the Alpha/Bravo Project covers a contiguous area of approximately 511 square kilometres.

A total of 54 new claims covering an area of (1,126Ha or approximately 11 sq.km.) were registered approximately 25 kilometres north of the Company's Charlie Project. These newly acquired claims will form a separate project referred to as the Delta Project.

The Orefield Project, which now includes the Alpha/Bravo, Charlie and Delta claim groups is comprised of 2,578 claim units covering an area 54,652Ha (approximately 546 square kilometres).

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol PATH. The Company wholly-owns the Northshore Gold Project located in the Schreiber- Hemlo Greenstone Belt and its Orefield Project, which is comprised of 2,578 claim units covering 54,652Ha (approximately 546 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Newpath Resources Inc.

"Alexander McAulay"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: amcaulay@newpathresource.com

CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

www.readysetgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based upon the assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Risks that may cause the forward-looking information contained herein to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein include, but are not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Private Placement, use of proceeds from the Private Placement, capital expenditures and other costs, repayment of debt, financing and additional capital requirements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Any statement containing forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154865