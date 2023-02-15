Global Atomic Provides Update on Niger Operations

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that it has received notice that a local court in Agadez, Niger issued several orders against one of the Company's subsidiaries in Niger, Société Minere de DASA S.A. avec CA ("SOMIDA"), in response to demands from certain local organizations. SOMIDA is a joint venture between the Company and the Republic of the Niger with the Company owning an 80% interest and the government a 20% interest.

The court issued several orders. One order requires SOMIDA to cease all operations under the Adrar Emoles 4 ("AE4") exploration permit, which is held by the Company's subsidiary, Global Atomic Fuels Corporation. However, Global Atomic Fuels Corporation is not named in the orders. The AE4 permit covers Global Atomic's Isakanen deposit that is currently undergoing exploration and initial tests for In Situ Recovery (ISR) of uranium and not considered a material property of the Company.

The remaining orders relate to the publication of the 2020 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the Company's Dasa Project (the "ESIA"). The ESIA was filed, subject to public review in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in Niger and approved by the Government of Niger.

Although the orders are issued to SOMIDA, the current orders requiring the cessation of operations are in respect of AE4, not Adrar Emoles 3, which is where the Dasa mining project is located. As such, management of the Company does not believe that these specific orders will impact the Company's ability to develop of the Dasa mining project, its material mineral property.

The Company is currently in discussions with its legal counsel in Niger and anticipates that the judge will issue his reasons for the orders in the next several days, after which the Company, together with the Government of Niger, intend to file an appeal.

The organizations that sought the orders have been active locally in Agadez in seeking changes from the government in a number of areas ranging from how the government uses royalty revenue it receives to the price of onions.

Global Atomic views this matter as being opportunistic and principally directed at the Government of Niger. Based on the advice of local counsel, Global Atomic considers the matter to be without merit and will work with the Government of Niger to appeal the orders.

The closing date of the previously announced short form prospectus offering of the Company has been postponed. A further press release of the Company will be issued once a new closing date is confirmed.

