Frontier Lithium Attracts Accomplished Metallurgical Expert As Vp Of Operations

SUDBURY, Feb. 15, 2023 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Goodall, to the position of Vice President of Operations. Mr. Goodall is a Professional Engineer with a designation in Metallurgical Engineering. He holds a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from McGill University. Mr. Goodall joins Frontier with over twenty years of experience focused on metallurgy, pyrometallurgy and extractive operations for multi-national mining and metals producers.

As stated by Trevor Walker, President & CEO of Frontier Lithium, upon the appointment of Mr. Goodall, "We are fortunate to be able to attract global experts, like Graeme, locally. Graeme's knowledge and experience will complement our current team and add significant value to Frontier Lithium as we plan for production."

The addition of Mr. Goodall reflects the company's strategy to complement its existing expertise in lithium refining with strong operational and metallurgy expertise. The appointment comes at a time when Frontier is focussed on advancing its fully integrated PAK Lithium Project which will see a mine, mill and lithium salts plant operational in the coming years.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join the Frontier Lithium team. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and understanding in the areas of metallurgy and extractive operations as it moves into production", expressed Mr. Goodall.

Mr. Goodall has held several positions with international mining and metals companies, including Glencore, Vale , Rio Tinto and Noranda. His most recent position was as Manager, Pyrometallurgy and Furnace Integrity at Glencore XPS in Sudbury and prior to that as Interim Technical Director and Superintendent, Furnace Integrity at Koniambo SAS in New Caledonia. In addition to his doctorate degree, Mr. Goodall also holds a Master of Materials Engineering and a Bachelor of Metallurgical Engineering from McGill University in Montreal, QC.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.