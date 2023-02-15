Menü Artikel
First American Uranium Announces New CEO and Stock Options

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, Feb. 15, 2023 - First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Balaghi as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mike England has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, but will remain on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Balaghi brings over 20 years of experience in the capital markets industry globally, holding key roles in finance, corporate development, and strategic planning. Previously, he has served as the CEO and CFO for several publicly listed companies and has worked closely with some of the largest independent auditing firms in Canada and the US. Shawn has raised over $300 million in funding for several start-ups and has led them to public listings in Canada, the US, and Germany.

The Company also announces that it has granted 600,000 incentive stock options to officers. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval.

About First American Uranium Inc.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in certain uranium/vanadium mineral claims located in Catron County, New Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, DIRECTOR

For further information, please contact: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995:

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



