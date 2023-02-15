First American Uranium Announces New CEO and Stock Options

Vancouver, Feb. 15, 2023 - First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Balaghi as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mike England has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, but will remain on the Board of Directors.



Mr. Balaghi brings over 20 years of experience in the capital markets industry globally, holding key roles in finance, corporate development, and strategic planning. Previously, he has served as the CEO and CFO for several publicly listed companies and has worked closely with some of the largest independent auditing firms in Canada and the US. Shawn has raised over $300 million in funding for several start-ups and has led them to public listings in Canada, the US, and Germany.

The Company also announces that it has granted 600,000 incentive stock options to officers. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval.

About First American Uranium Inc.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in certain uranium/vanadium mineral claims located in Catron County, New Mexico.

