Sherritt Appoints Seasoned Mining Executive Anna Ladd-Kruger to its Board of Directors

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, is pleased to announce that Anna Ladd-Kruger, a seasoned mining industry financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in mining exploration and operations, has been appointed to Sherritt's Board of Directors effective today as Sherritt looks to effectively transition responsibilities ahead of a planned retirement from its Board.

"We are very pleased to have Anna join our Board of Directors. At this exciting juncture in Sherritt's history we are delighted to have someone with Anna's financial acumen and considerable experience on our Board," said Sir Richard Lapthorne, Board Chairman of Sherritt International. "Anna has played pivotal roles in building mining companies, building balance sheet strength and supporting continued growth in both the precious and base metals space. We look forward to Anna's many contributions to our Board."

Ms. Ladd-Kruger has held key executive positions at several Canadian publicly listed mining companies, including roles supporting the transition from exploration to production and raising substantial debt and equity. Most recently, Ms. Ladd-Kruger was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of McEwen Mining Inc. where she was brought in to lead financial and operational turnaround strategies and was key to the McEwen Copper Asset spin-out, including serving as its CFO and director. Ms. Ladd-Kruger previously served as the CFO and VP Corporate Development for a number of mining companies and began her career working at Vale S.A.'s Thompson and Sudbury Canadian operations before joining Kinross Gold Corporation as their North American Group Controller.

Ms. Ladd-Kruger is currently serving as the Independent Chair of the Board at Nova Minerals Limited. She sits on the board and is a member of the Audit Committee at SilverCrest Metals Inc. and is a member of the board as well as Audit Chair and a committee member of the ESG and Technical Committee at Integra Resources Corp. Ms. Ladd-Kruger holds both a CPA and CMA designation, a Master's of Economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D).

About Sherritt

Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

