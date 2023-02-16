Midland Provides an Update on the 10,000-metre ADDP Drilling Program on Its Gold and Nickel-Copper Projects in Abitibi

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling program totalling more than 10,000 metres on its gold and nickel-copper projects in the Abitibi region. This drilling program, dubbed the Abitibi Discovery Drilling Program ("ADDP"), has mobilized one drill rig continuously since December 2022 through to the end of March 2023 on the Patris, Heva, Laflamme JV and Adam projects.



A first phase of drilling on the Patris project, consisting of eleven (11) drill holes for a total of nearly 3,000 metres, was recently completed in early February. Two areas were prioritized, namely in the southeast part of the property, along the La Pause Fault, with the potential for gold-bearing alkaline dykes in ultramafic rocks of the Malartic Group. New targets in this area included new induced polarization ("IP") anomalies identified during the summer 2022 surveys that are located along the extensions of historical gold occurrences such as Gadoury, Patris, and Lac Bellot-Ouest. The other area of interest targeted an extensive alteration zone (80-100 metres wide) consisting of hematized felsic dykes with local pyrite mineralization (up to 2-3%) crosscutting strongly deformed ultramafic rocks with fuchsite alteration. These hematized felsic dykes host significant quartz veining, locally exhibiting anomalous metal assemblages with gold, silver, copper, lead, and molybdenum. In addition, the potential enrichment of these metals at depth, which had been identified below previous drill holes, was tested during this program. More than 1,500 samples were sent to the laboratory and assay results are pending.

After completing a short drill hole (200m) on the Heva project to test a new IP anomaly identified in the south part of the property, near the Cadillac Fault, the drill rig was moved to the Laflamme JV (Midland 79% - Abcourt Mines Inc. 21%) project in mid-February. An aggressive program totalling at least 3,000 metres will test several new gold-bearing structures as well as the best targets located near the high-grade gold-bearing boulders discovered in the summer of 2022, which graded up to 28.7 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Au in grab samples. New gold-bearing structures grading up to 18.9 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au (grab samples) were subsequently discovered north of the gold-bearing boulders, i.e., towards their potential source area (see press release by Midland dated November 29, 2022). This program will also test an unexplained conductive zone identified in the 3D model near the Copernick zone, which graded 0.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.24 g/t Pd over 42.6 metres in drill hole LAF-16-38.

The Adam project will follow the program on the Laflamme JV property. On Adam, four (4) drill holes totalling 800 metres will be completed before the end of March. These targets include new and untested VTEM anomalies located at the same stratigraphic level as the B26 deposit held by SOQUEM, located approximately 25 kilometres further west.

Midland intends to continue to actively develop its search for new partnerships for its wholly owned projects, including projects targeted under this ADDP drilling program.

Cautionary statement:

Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 50-gram fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

