Newmont Announces Increased 2022 Mineral Reserves of 96 Million Gold Ounces and 68 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) reported higher gold Mineral Reserves ("reserves") of 96.1 million attributable ounces for 2022 compared to the Company's 92.8 million ounces at the end of 2021. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves.

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION

"In 2022, Newmont replaced depletion and grew reserves by nearly 4 percent as we continued to focus on extending mine life, developing districts and discovering new opportunities in the most favorable mining jurisdictions. Our diverse, global portfolio of operations and projects delivers steady production for at least the next decade, leading the industry with approximately six million gold ounces per year. Supported by the most extensive exploration program in the industry, our team is actively building a profitable and resilient production pipeline for the next several decades."

- Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer

2022 RESERVES & RESOURCES HIGHLIGHTS

Robust gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces

Over 90 percent of gold reserves in top-tier jurisdictions

Addition of 8.6 million ounces in 2022 primarily due to 4.4 million attributable ounces from additions at Pueblo Viejo and 2.8 million from exploration at Newmont's managed operations; further improved by 3.1 million ounces from Newmont's increase in ownership of Yanacocha to 100 percent in 2022

Underpinned by a strong base of operating sites with gold reserve life of 10 years or more, including Boddington, Tanami, Ahafo, Peñasquito, Cerro Negro, Merian, Pueblo Viejo and Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), and further enhanced by our six other managed mines and organic project pipeline

Significant gold reserves per share with 120 ounces per 1,000 shares

Measured & Indicated Gold Mineral Resources of 75.3 million ounces and Inferred Resources of 36.1 million ounces

Significant exposure to copper with 15.7 billion pounds in reserves, 17.9 billion pounds in Measured & Indicated resources and 8.6 billion pounds in Inferred resources

Additional exposure to other metals including silver, lead and zinc

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION1

Newmont's reserve base is a key differentiator with over 90 percent of gold reserves located in top-tier jurisdictions, an average reserve grade of 1.09 grams per tonne and an operating reserve life of more than 10 years at six managed sites and two non-managed joint ventures, with significant upside potential from a robust organic project pipeline. In addition, Newmont has substantial exposure to other metals, with 68 million gold equivalent ounces2 of reserves from copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum.

PROVEN & PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES In millions of ounces 2021 Gold Reserves 92.8 Additions 8.6 Acquisitions3 3.1 Net Revisions (1.2 ) Depletion (7.2 ) 2022 Gold Reserves 96.1

For 2022, Newmont reported 96.1 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves, a 3.6 percent increase from the prior year total of 92.8 million ounces. Additions of 8.6 million ounces and acquisitions3 of 3.1 million ounces were partially offset by depletion of 7.2 million ounces and unfavorable net revisions of 1.2 million ounces.

Additions before revisions of 8.6 million ounces through exploration and technical studies met the Company's target despite higher costs. Notable reserve additions for the year from Newmont's operating sites included:

Cerro Negro added 0.8 million ounces primarily due to drilling in the Eastern Districts

Merian added 0.5 million attributable ounces primarily due to drilling at the Merian 2 open pit

Tanami added 0.4 million ounces primarily due to drilling at Liberator and Auron

Ahafo North added 0.2 million ounces primarily due to drilling

Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo added 4.4 million attributable ounces, and its 38.5 percent interest in NGM added 1.4 million attributable ounces

Net unfavorable revisions include 0.5 million ounces at Yanacocha due to updated models, technical assumptions and revised mine designs, as well as 0.2 million ounces at Merian and Éléonore due to revised technical assumptions and costs. Additional net negative revisions of 0.7 million ounces were attributable to NGM, mainly at Turquoise Ridge and Carlin. Negative revisions were partially offset by favorable revisions of 0.5 million ounces at Pueblo Viejo.

Newmont's 38.5 percent interest in NGM represented 18.6 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end, compared to 19.3 million ounces at the end of 2021. Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo represented 8.2 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end, compared to 3.6 million ounces at the end of 2021.

Gold reserve grade improved 2 percent to 1.09 grams per tonne compared to 1.06 grams per tonne in the prior year, primarily due to higher grade reserves from the Company's 40 percent equity ownership in Pueblo Viejo and positive results from the Company's underground managed operations, including Cerro Negro, Tanami and Musselwhite, as well as increased equity ownership in Yanacocha.

MEASURED & INDICATED GOLD RESOURCES INFERRED GOLD RESOURCES In millions of ounces In millions of ounces 2021 Gold Resources 68.3 2021 Gold Resources 33.2 Additions 2.8 Additions 2.6 Acquisitions3 8.2 Acquisitions3 4.3 Divestitures4 (1.8 ) Divestitures4 (0.4 ) Net Revisions 4.4 Net Revisions (1.8 ) Conversions (6.6 ) Conversions (1.8 ) 2022 Gold Resources 75.3 2022 Gold Resources 36.1

In 2022, Newmont reported Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources of 75.3 million ounces, a 10 percent increase from the prior year total of 68.3 million ounces. Inferred Gold Mineral Resources totaled 36.1 million ounces, a 9 percent increase from the prior year total of 33.2 million ounces. In total, resource conversions to reserves were more than offset by a combination of acquisitions, additions and net positive revisions.

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 2.8 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions of 0.5 million ounces at Ahafo South underground, 0.5 million ounces at Yanacocha, 0.4 million attributable ounces at NGM, 0.2 million ounces at Cerro Negro, 0.2 million ounces at Peñasquito and 0.2 million ounces at Ahafo North. Acquisitions added 8.2 million ounces, including 7.1 million ounces at Conga and 1.1 million ounces at Yanacocha, while the divestiture of Agua Rica had an impact of 1.8 million ounces.

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources reported net positive revisions of 4.4 million ounces primarily driven by 0.6 million ounces at Peñasquito, 0.5 million ounces at Tanami, 0.5 million ounces at CC&V, 0.5 million ounces at Musselwhite and 0.4 million ounces at Ahafo South underground. Additionally NGM added 1.4 million attributable ounces, primarily at Cortez and Carlin, and Pueblo Viejo added 0.5 million attributable ounces. Positive revisions were partially offset by negative revisions, including 0.4 million ounces at the Ahafo South open pit.

Inferred Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 2.6 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions of 0.4 million ounces at Cerro Negro, 0.4 million ounces at Ahafo South underground, 0.4 million ounces at Porcupine underground, 0.1 million ounces at Tanami and 0.1 million ounces at Éléonore. Additionally, NGM added 0.9 million attributable ounces. Acquisitions added 4.3 million ounces, including 2.6 million ounces at Yanacocha and 1.4 million ounces at Conga, while the divestiture of Agua Rica had an impact of 0.4 million ounces.

Inferred Gold Mineral Resources reported unfavorable net revisions of 1.8 million ounces, primarily driven by negative revisions of 0.3 million ounces at Ahafo South underground, 0.2 million ounces at Porcupine open pit, 0.1 million ounces at Ahafo South open pit and 0.1 million ounces at Éléonore. Additionally, Pueblo Viejo had negative revisions of 1.2 million attributable ounces. Negative revisions were partially offset by positive revisions of 0.2 million ounces at CC&V and 0.2 million attributable ounces at NGM.

Newmont's Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resource grade increased slightly to 0.67 grams per tonne compared to 0.66 grams per tonne in the prior year. Inferred Gold Mineral Resource grade of 0.70 grams per tonne increased slightly compared to 0.69 grams per tonne in the prior year.

OTHER METALS

In 2022, copper reserves increased slightly to 15.7 billion pounds from 15.1 billion pounds in the prior year, primarily due to increased equity at Yanacocha. Measure and Indicated copper resources increased slightly to 17.9 billion pounds from 17.8 billion pounds, primarily due to increased equity at Conga and Yanacocha. Inferred copper resources remained flat at 8.6 billion pounds as compared to the prior year.

Silver reserves increased to 593 million ounces from 568 million ounces in the prior year, primarily due to increased equity at Yanacocha. Measured and Indicated silver resources also increased to 500 million ounces from 422 million ounces in the prior year, primarily due to increased equity at Yanacocha and Conga. Inferred silver resources decreased to 152 million ounces from 163 million ounces in the prior year, primarily due to the divestiture of Agua Rica and resource conversion at Cerro Negro.

Lead reserves decreased to 2.3 billion pounds from 2.6 billion pounds in the prior year, and zinc reserves also decreased to 5.5 billion pounds from 6.3 billion pounds. These decreases were primarily due to depletion at Peñasquito. Measured and Indicated lead resources increased to 1.6 billion pounds from 1.2 billion pounds, while Inferred lead resources decreased to 440 million pounds from 480 million pounds in the prior year. Measured and Indicated zinc resources increased to 3.7 billion pounds from 2.7 billion pounds and Inferred zinc resources decreased to 1.0 billion pounds from 1.1 billion pounds in the prior year. The increases in Measured and Indicated lead and zinc resources were primarily due to positive revision at Peñasquito. The decreases in Inferred lead and zinc resources were primarily due to negative revisions and conversion at Peñasquito.

EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

Newmont's attributable exploration expenditure for managed operations is expected to be approximately $200 million in 2023 with 80 percent of total exploration investment dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and the remaining 20 percent allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects.

Additionally, Newmont's share of exploration investment for its non-managed joint ventures will total approximately $25 million.

Geographically, the Company expects to invest approximately 32 percent in North America, 30 percent in South America, 18 percent in Africa and the remainder in Australia and other locations.

________________________________________________

1 North America includes 38.5 percent interest in Nevada Gold Mines; South America includes Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo.

2 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) are calculated using 2022 Mineral Reserve pricing for Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) and Resource pricing for Gold ($1,600/oz.), Copper ($4.00/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($1.20/lb.), and Zinc ($1.45/lb.) and metallurgical recoveries for each metal on a site by site basis, as metal * [(metal price * metal recovery) / (gold price * gold recovery)].

3 In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest, respectively.

4 In November 2022, Newmont sold its 18.75% ownership in Agua Rica.

GOLD RESERVE SENSITIVITY

A $100 increase in gold price would result in an approximate three percent increase in gold reserves while a $100 decrease in gold price would result in an approximate seven percent decrease in gold reserves. These sensitivities assume an oil price of $85 per barrel (WTI), Australian dollar exchange rate of $0.75 and Canadian dollar exchange rate of $0.80. These sensitivities assume all other inputs remain equal, including all cost and capital assumptions, which may impact the reality of these approximate estimates.

KEY RESERVE AND RESOURCE ASSUMPTIONS At December 31, 2022 2021 Gold Reserves ($/oz) $ 1,400 $ 1,200 Gold Resources ($/oz) $ 1,600 $ 1,400 Copper Reserves ($/lb) $ 3.50 $ 2.75 Copper Resources ($/lb) $ 4.00 $ 3.25 Silver Reserves ($/oz) $ 20.00 $ 20.00 Silver Resources ($/oz) $ 23.00 $ 23.00 Lead Reserves ($/lb) $ 1.00 $ 0.90 Lead Resources ($/lb) $ 1.20 $ 1.10 Zinc Reserves ($/lb) $ 1.20 $ 1.15 Zinc Resources ($/lb) $ 1.45 $ 1.40 Australian Dollar (A$:US$) $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Canadian Dollar (C$:US$) $ 0.80 $ 0.77 West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) $ 85 $ 60

For additional details on Newmont's reported gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

RESERVE AND RESOURCE TABLES

Proven and probable reserves are based on extensive drilling, sampling, mine modeling and metallurgical testing from which we determined economic feasibility. The reference point for mineral reserves is the point of delivery to the process plant. Metal price assumptions, adjusted for our exchange rate assumption, are based on considering such factors as market forecasts, industry consensus and management estimates. The price sensitivity of reserves depends upon several factors including grade, metallurgical recovery, operating cost, waste-to-ore ratio and ore type. Metallurgical recovery rates vary depending on the metallurgical properties of each deposit and the production process used. The reserve tables below list the average metallurgical recovery rate for each deposit, which takes into account the relevant processing methods. The cut-off grade, or lowest grade of mineralization considered economic to process, varies between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc or molybdenum extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available. Reserve estimates may have non-material differences in comparison to our joint venture partners due to differences in classification and rounding methodology.

The proven and probable reserve figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation. No assurance can be given that the indicated levels of recovery of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum will be realized. Ounces of gold or silver or pounds of copper, lead, zinc or molybdenum included in the proven and probable reserves are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Reserve estimates may require revision based on actual production. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could render certain proven and probable reserves containing higher cost reserves uneconomic to exploit and might result in a reduction of reserves.

The measured, indicated, and inferred resource figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation and are exclusive of reserves. A "mineral resource" is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade, or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. The reference point for mineral resources is in situ. Mineral resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into inferred, indicated and measured categories. Ounces of gold and silver or pounds of copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum included in the measured, indicated and inferred resources are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. The terms "measured resource," "indicated resource," and "inferred resource" mean that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of geological evidence and sampling that is considered to be comprehensive, adequate, or limited, respectively. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could change future estimates of resources.

We publish reserves annually, and will recalculate reserves at December 31, 2023, taking into account metal prices, changes, if any, to future production and capital costs, divestments and depletion as well as any acquisitions and additions during 2023.

Please refer to the reserves and resources cautionary statement at the end of the release.

Gold Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) North America CC&V Open Pits 100 % 49,300 0.39 620 12,000 0.31 120 61,400 0.37 740 57 % 86,100 0.43 1,180 CC&V Leach Pads (4)(5) 100 % - - - 32,600 0.78 820 32,600 0.78 820 56 % 31,200 0.81 810 Total CC&V, Colorado 49,300 0.39 620 44,600 0.66 940 94,000 0.52 1,560 56 % 117,300 0.53 1,990 Musselwhite, Canada (6) 100 % 3,400 5.48 590 7,000 5.89 1,320 10,400 5.76 1,920 96 % 9,500 5.77 1,770 Porcupine Underground (7) 100 % 1,800 8.50 500 700 8.47 190 2,500 8.49 690 92 % 3,200 7.46 770 Porcupine Open Pit (8) 100 % 2,600 1.60 130 31,900 1.44 1,480 34,500 1.46 1,610 93 % 39,600 1.44 1,830 Total Porcupine, Canada 4,400 4.44 630 32,600 1.59 1,670 37,000 1.93 2,300 93 % 42,800 1.89 2,600 Éléonore, Canada (9) 100 % 1,900 5.11 310 7,400 5.25 1,260 9,400 5.22 1,570 92 % 11,200 5.05 1,820 Peñasquito, Mexico (10)(17) 100 % 104,500 0.58 1,960 212,000 0.51 3,450 316,500 0.53 5,410 69 % 362,000 0.54 6,330 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 163,500 0.78 4,110 303,700 0.89 8,640 467,200 0.85 12,750 79 % 542,800 0.83 14,510 South America Yanacocha Open Pits (11) 100 % 27,500 0.71 630 119,000 0.72 2,750 146,500 0.72 3,380 57 % 84,700 0.68 1,840 Yanacocha Underground (12) 100 % - - - 12,300 6.06 2,400 12,300 6.06 2,400 97 % 7,000 6.20 1,390 Total Yanacocha, Peru (13) 27,500 0.71 630 131,300 1.22 5,140 158,800 1.13 5,780 73 % 91,700 1.10 3,230 Merian, Suriname (14) 75 % 31,000 1.16 1,150 73,800 1.16 2,750 104,800 1.16 3,900 93 % 101,600 1.22 4,000 Cerro Negro, Argentina (15) 100 % 1,600 9.46 500 7,800 10.13 2,530 9,400 10.02 3,030 95 % 9,000 8.89 2,560 Pueblo Viejo Open Pits 40 % 23,500 2.29 1,730 55,000 2.15 3,800 78,500 2.19 5,530 90 % 13,200 2.28 970 Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (16) 40 % - - - 38,200 2.17 2,670 38,200 2.17 2,670 90 % 37,400 2.20 2,640 Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (17)(18) 23,500 2.29 1,730 93,100 2.16 6,470 116,600 2.19 8,200 90 % 50,600 2.22 3,610 NuevaUnión, Chile (19)(28) 50 % - - - 341,100 0.47 5,110 341,100 0.47 5,110 66 % 341,100 0.47 5,110 Norte Abierto, Chile (20)(28) 50 % - - - 598,800 0.60 11,620 598,800 0.60 11,620 74 % 598,800 0.60 11,620 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 83,700 1.49 4,010 1,245,800 0.84 33,630 1,329,500 0.88 37,640 80 % 1,192,800 0.79 30,130 Australia Boddington Open Pit 100 % 237,400 0.68 5,190 209,300 0.64 4,300 446,700 0.66 9,490 85 % 476,500 0.68 10,440 Boddington Stockpiles (16) 100 % 2,000 0.71 50 76,200 0.43 1,040 78,300 0.43 1,090 80 % 81,800 0.44 1,150 Total Boddington, Western Australia (17)(21) 239,400 0.68 5,240 285,500 0.58 5,350 524,900 0.63 10,580 84 % 558,300 0.65 11,590 Tanami, Northern Territory (22) 100 % 11,300 5.05 1,840 21,600 5.49 3,820 33,000 5.34 5,660 98 % 34,800 5.15 5,780 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 250,800 0.88 7,080 307,100 0.93 9,160 557,900 0.91 16,240 89 % 593,100 0.91 17,370 Africa Ahafo South Open Pits (23) 100 % 9,000 2.42 700 38,600 1.67 2,070 47,600 1.81 2,770 90 % 51,500 1.83 3,030 Ahafo South Underground (24) 100 % 9,300 3.68 1,100 13,300 2.62 1,130 22,600 3.06 2,230 94 % 22,100 3.14 2,240 Ahafo South Stockpiles (16) 100 % 22,100 0.91 640 - - - 22,100 0.91 640 90 % 28,300 0.92 830 Total Ahafo South, Ghana (17) 40,400 1.89 2,450 51,900 1.92 3,200 92,300 1.90 5,650 92 % 101,900 1.86 6,100 Ahafo North, Ghana (25) 100 % - - - 50,100 2.37 3,820 50,100 2.37 3,820 91 % 46,300 2.40 3,570 Akyem Open Pit (26) 100 % 14,300 1.56 720 8,000 1.82 470 22,300 1.66 1,190 91 % 26,700 1.72 1,470 Akyem Stockpiles (16) 100 % 11,900 0.71 270 - - - 11,900 0.71 270 92 % 13,900 0.78 350 Total Akyem, Ghana 26,200 1.18 990 8,000 1.82 470 34,200 1.33 1,460 91 % 40,600 1.40 1,820 TOTAL AFRICA 66,600 1.61 3,440 110,100 2.12 7,490 176,700 1.92 10,920 91 % 188,800 1.89 11,490 Nevada NGM Open Pits 38.5 % 8,300 1.73 460 151,100 0.96 4,650 159,400 1.00 5,110 76 % 129,500 1.26 5,250 NGM Stockpiles (16) 38.5 % 10,100 2.05 670 15,000 2.51 1,210 25,100 2.32 1,880 79 % 29,200 2.33 2,190 NGM Underground 38.5 % 13,700 9.72 4,290 27,500 8.26 7,320 41,300 8.75 11,610 88 % 41,600 8.90 11,900 Total NGM, Nevada (17)(27) 32,100 5.24 5,410 193,700 2.12 13,180 225,800 2.56 18,590 84 % 200,300 3.00 19,340 TOTAL NEVADA 32,100 5.24 5,410 193,700 2.12 13,180 225,800 2.56 18,590 84 % 200,300 3.00 19,340 TOTAL NEWMONT 596,700 1.25 24,050 2,160,400 1.04 72,100 2,757,100 1.09 96,140 83 % 2,717,800 1.06 92,840

(1) Gold reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator for 2022 and 2021 were estimated at a gold price of $1,400 and 1,200 per ounce, respectively, unless otherwise noted. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Cut-off grades utilized in 2022 reserves were as follows: leach material not less than 0.10 gram per tonne. (5) Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which gold remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 3.10 gram per tonne. (7) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 5.00 gram per tonne. (8) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 0.51 gram per tonne. (9) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 4.00 gram per tonne. (10) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver, lead and zinc credits. (11) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2022 reserves were as follows: oxide leach material not less than 0.12 gram per tonne and refractory mill material not less than 1.26 gram per tonne. (12) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2022 were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 2.63 gram per tonne and refractory mill material varies with level of copper and silver credits. (13) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (14) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 0.31 gram per tonne. (15) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 4.30 gram per tonne. (16) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (17) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96. (18) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (19) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (20) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (21) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper credits. (22) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 2.30 gram per tonne. (23) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 0.60 gram per tonne. (24) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 1.60 gram per tonne. (25) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 0.56 gram per tonne. (26) Cut-off grade utilized in 2022 reserves not less than 0.52 gram per tonne. (27) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (28) Currently included in Corporate and Other in Note 3 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America CC&V,Colorado 100 % 79,700 0.38 980 42,300 0.32 440 122,000 0.36 1,420 32,200 0.34 350 59 % Musselwhite, Canada 100 % 1,300 3.92 170 2,600 3.93 330 3,900 3.93 490 3,000 4.15 410 95 % Porcupine Underground 100 % 300 6.69 70 1,000 8.64 270 1,300 8.15 340 1,800 8.08 480 92 % Porcupine Open Pit 100 % 200 0.51 - 73,000 1.53 3,600 73,200 1.53 3,600 66,000 1.36 2,890 91 % Total Porcupine, Canada 500 4.36 70 73,900 1.63 3,860 74,500 1.64 3,940 67,900 1.54 3,370 91 % Éléonore, Canada 100 % 400 5.05 70 2,100 5.10 350 2,500 5.09 420 2,600 5.45 460 92 % Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 47,400 0.25 390 263,500 0.26 2,190 311,000 0.26 2,570 84,700 0.41 1,110 69 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - - - 19,900 0.37 240 19,900 0.37 240 1,600 0.21 10 50 % Coffee, Canada 100 % - - - 53,900 1.23 2,140 53,900 1.23 2,140 7,200 1.01 230 80 % Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 212,800 0.29 2,010 385,600 0.22 2,710 598,400 0.25 4,720 118,900 0.19 720 75 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 342,300 0.34 3,700 843,900 0.45 12,230 1,186,200 0.42 15,930 318,100 0.65 6,650 79 % South America Conga, Peru (10) 100 % - - - 693,800 0.65 14,590 693,800 0.65 14,590 230,500 0.39 2,880 75 % Yanacocha Open Pit 100 % 13,500 0.38 170 114,900 0.42 1,570 128,400 0.42 1,730 189,700 0.79 4,830 66 % Yanacocha Underground 100 % 500 4.07 70 6,200 4.70 940 6,700 4.65 1,010 3,400 4.99 550 97 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (10) 14,100 0.52 240 121,100 0.64 2,510 135,100 0.63 2,740 193,100 0.87 5,380 72 % Merian, Suriname 75 % 5,600 0.99 180 35,300 1.26 1,430 40,900 1.22 1,610 37,000 0.86 1,020 89 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 200 6.11 30 1,500 7.33 360 1,700 7.22 390 5,700 6.19 1,140 95 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 1,200 3.28 130 1,200 3.15 120 2,400 3.22 250 300 2.46 20 90 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 1,400 3.60 160 2,700 5.49 480 4,100 4.86 630 6,000 6.00 1,160 94 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)(11) 40 % 7,300 1.43 340 33,200 1.51 1,610 40,600 1.49 1,950 3,000 1.77 170 88 % NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 4,800 0.47 70 118,300 0.59 2,260 123,100 0.59 2,330 239,800 0.40 3,050 68 % Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,200 0.61 1,510 596,900 0.49 9,320 674,200 0.50 10,820 369,600 0.37 4,360 76 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 110,400 0.70 2,490 1,601,400 0.63 32,180 1,711,700 0.63 34,670 1,079,200 0.52 18,030 76 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 92,800 0.55 1,630 167,400 0.54 2,900 260,200 0.54 4,530 2,800 0.51 50 83 % Tanami Open Pit 100 % 9,400 1.67 500 23,800 1.47 1,120 33,200 1.53 1,630 4,200 1.13 150 90 % Tanami Underground 100 % 1,700 3.26 180 5,400 4.29 750 7,100 4.04 920 8,800 5.19 1,460 97 % Total Tanami, Northern Territory 100 % 11,000 1.91 680 29,200 1.99 1,870 40,200 1.97 2,550 13,000 3.88 1,620 94 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 103,800 0.69 2,310 196,600 0.76 4,770 300,400 0.73 7,080 15,800 3.28 1,660 88 % Africa Ahafo South 100 % 200 0.56 - 20,000 1.09 700 20,200 1.09 710 10,200 1.29 420 86 % Ahafo Underground 100 % - - - 24,700 3.53 2,810 24,700 3.53 2,810 11,000 3.44 1,220 92 % Total Ahafo South, Ghana 200 0.56 - 44,700 2.44 3,510 44,900 2.43 3,510 21,200 2.41 1,640 91 % Ahafo North Open Pits, Ghana 100 % 2,900 1.28 120 12,700 1.94 790 15,700 1.81 910 10,000 1.50 490 92 % Akyem Open Pits 100 % 1,000 0.70 20 700 0.67 20 1,700 0.69 40 1,800 1.18 70 92 % Akyem Underground 100 % - - - 8,300 3.92 1,050 8,300 3.92 1,050 5,300 3.27 560 92 % Total Akyem, Ghana 1,000 0.70 20 9,000 3.68 1,060 10,000 3.38 1,090 7,100 2.74 620 92 % TOTAL AFRICA 4,100 1.10 150 66,400 2.51 5,360 70,500 2.43 5,510 38,300 2.23 2,750 91 % Nevada NGM Open Pits and Stockpiles 38.5 % 23,200 1.89 1,410 175,200 0.99 5,600 198,400 1.10 7,000 129,900 0.69 2,880 73 % NGM Underground 38.5 % 9,800 6.48 2,040 16,600 5.84 3,110 26,400 6.08 5,150 19,500 6.63 4,150 86 % Total NGM, Nevada (9) 33,000 3.25 3,450 191,700 1.41 8,700 224,800 1.68 12,160 149,300 1.47 7,040 79 % TOTAL NEVADA 33,000 3.25 3,450 191,700 1.41 8,700 224,800 1.68 12,160 149,300 1.47 7,040 79 % TOTAL NEWMONT 593,600 0.63 12,080 2,900,000 0.68 63,250 3,493,600 0.67 75,330 1,600,700 0.70 36,130 79 %

Gold Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America CC&V,Colorado 100 % 54,000 0.41 700 24,100 0.38 300 78,100 0.40 1,000 12,700 0.39 160 62 % Musselwhite, Canada 100 % 1,400 3.58 160 2,300 3.55 270 3,700 3.56 430 3,200 4.22 440 96 % Porcupine Underground 100 % 300 5.25 50 900 6.12 180 1,200 5.92 230 1,100 6.43 220 92 % Porcupine Open Pit 100 % 500 0.49 10 83,200 1.40 3,750 83,700 1.40 3,760 77,000 1.24 3,070 92 % Total Porcupine, Canada 800 2.33 60 84,100 1.45 3,930 84,900 1.46 3,990 78,100 1.31 3,290 92 % Éléonore, Canada 100 % 300 5.72 50 1,700 4.73 260 2,000 4.86 310 3,800 5.28 650 91 % Peñasquito, Mexico (11) 100 % 31,400 0.27 280 176,600 0.27 1,500 208,000 0.27 1,780 89,800 0.40 1,160 69 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - - - 21,000 0.37 250 21,000 0.37 250 1,600 0.21 10 50 % Coffee, Canada 100 % 1,000 - 60 54,500 1.19 2,080 55,500 1.20 2,140 6,800 1.07 230 80 % Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 0.36 1,500 423,400 0.23 3,130 551,800 0.26 4,630 99,100 0.21 670 73 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 217,300 0.40 2,810 787,700 0.46 11,720 1,005,000 0.45 14,530 295,100 0.70 6,610 79 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - - - 356,300 0.65 7,490 356,300 0.65 7,490 118,400 0.39 1,480 75 % Yanacocha Open Pit 51.35 % 5,500 0.42 70 52,400 0.46 770 57,900 0.46 840 96,700 0.80 2,470 66 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - 6.29 10 1,800 6.28 370 1,800 6.28 380 1,900 4.93 300 97 % Total Yanacocha, Peru 5,500 0.45 80 54,200 0.65 1,140 59,700 0.64 1,220 98,600 0.87 2,770 70 % Merian, Suriname 75 % 4,500 0.94 140 32,600 1.14 1,200 37,100 1.12 1,340 28,500 1.01 920 88 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 5.48 20 1,300 7.38 300 1,400 7.25 320 7,500 6.85 1,650 93 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 4.40 120 1,000 4.09 130 1,900 4.24 250 100 3.49 10 90 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 1,000 4.51 140 2,300 5.96 430 3,300 5.52 570 7,600 6.82 1,660 93 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5) 40 % 37,300 2.01 2,410 57,100 1.89 3,470 94,400 1.94 5,880 25,400 1.72 1,410 89 % NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 4,800 0.47 70 118,300 0.59 2,260 123,100 0.59 2,330 239,800 0.40 3,050 68 % Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,200 0.61 1,510 596,900 0.49 9,320 674,100 0.50 10,830 369,600 0.37 4,360 76 % Agua Rica, Argentina (8) 18.75 % 141,900 0.25 1,150 137,400 0.15 650 279,300 0.20 1,800 139,900 0.09 410 35 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 272,200 0.63 5,500 1,355,100 0.60 25,960 1,627,300 0.60 31,460 1,027,800 0.49 16,060 73 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia (11) 100 % 96,200 0.53 1,640 180,500 0.54 3,110 276,700 0.53 4,750 3,300 0.50 50 84 % Tanami Open Pit 100 % 10,200 1.88 620 16,600 1.69 900 26,800 1.76 1,520 2,900 1.62 150 90 % Tanami Underground 100 % 1,400 3.11 140 4,900 4.25 660 6,300 4.00 800 9,600 5.39 1,670 97 % Total Tanami, Northern Territory 100 % 11,600 2.03 760 21,500 2.27 1,560 33,100 2.18 2,320 12,500 4.53 1,820 97 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 107,800 0.69 2,400 202,000 0.72 4,670 309,800 0.71 7,070 15,800 3.68 1,870 89 % Africa Ahafo South 100 % 500 0.56 10 30,000 1.16 1,120 30,500 1.15 1,130 13,500 1.33 570 93 % Ahafo Underground 100 % - - - 16,600 3.99 2,120 16,600 3.99 2,120 10,800 3.34 1,160 90 % Total Ahafo South, Ghana (11) 500 0.56 10 46,600 2.16 3,240 47,100 2.15 3,250 24,300 2.21 1,730 91 % Ahafo North Open Pits, Ghana 100 % 2,800 1.21 100 10,400 1.90 630 13,200 1.76 730 9,800 1.60 500 92 % Akyem Open Pits 100 % 900 0.57 20 1,100 0.67 20 2,000 0.62 40 1,300 1.43 60 91 % Akyem Underground 100 % - - - 6,800 3.69 810 6,800 3.69 810 5,400 2.97 520 93 % Total Akyem, Ghana 900 0.57 20 7,900 3.27 830 8,800 3.00 850 6,700 2.69 580 92 % TOTAL AFRICA 4,200 1.01 130 64,900 2.26 4,700 69,100 2.18 4,830 40,800 2.15 2,810 91 % Nevada NGM Open Pits and Stockpiles 38.5 % 18,300 1.89 1,110 181,100 0.90 5,230 199,400 0.99 6,340 101,100 0.82 2,670 67 % NGM Underground 38.5 % 8,500 5.89 1,610 11,900 6.35 2,430 20,400 6.16 4,040 15,300 6.48 3,180 86 % Total NGM, Nevada (9)(11) 26,800 3.17 2,720 193,000 1.23 7,660 219,800 1.47 10,380 116,400 1.56 5,850 76 % TOTAL NEVADA 26,800 3.17 2,720 193,000 1.23 7,660 219,800 1.47 10,380 116,400 1.56 5,850 76 % TOTAL NEWMONT 628,300 0.67 13,560 2,602,700 0.65 54,710 3,231,000 0.66 68,270 1,495,900 0.69 33,200 76 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a gold price of $1,600 and $1,400 per ounce for 2022 and 2021, respectively. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. Ounces may not recalculate as they have been rounded to the nearest 10,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources, the Galore Creek joint venture partner. (5) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. In November 2022, the Company sold its 18.75% ownership in Agua Rica. Refer to Note 8 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (9) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture (10) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (11) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Copper Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu %) Pounds (3) (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu %) Pounds (3) (millions) South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (4)(11) 100 % - - % - 111,100 0.63 % 1,530 111,100 0.63 % 1,530 83 % 57,700 0.61 % 780 NuevaUnión, Chile (5)(6) 50 % - - % - 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 88 % 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 Norte Abierto, Chile (6)(7) 50 % - - % - 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 87 % 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA - - % - 1,827,900 0.35 % 14,220 1,827,900 0.35 % 14,220 87 % 1,774,500 0.34 % 13,470 Australia Boddington Open Pit, Western Australia (8)(12) 100 % 237,400 0.10 % 510 209,300 0.11 % 500 446,700 0.10 % 1,010 82 % 476,500 0.11 % 1,130 Boddington Stockpiles, Western Australia (9)(12) 100 % 2,000 0.13 % 10 76,200 0.09 % 150 78,300 0.09 % 150 74 % 81,700 0.09 % 160 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 239,400 0.10 % 520 285,500 0.10 % 640 524,900 0.10 % 1,160 81 % 558,200 0.11 % 1,290 Nevada NGM, Nevada (10)(12) 38.5 % 7,000 0.16 % 30 81,700 0.16 % 300 88,700 0.16 % 320 65 % 87,100 0.17 % 330 TOTAL NEVADA 7,000 0.16 % 30 81,700 0.16 % 300 88,700 0.16 % 320 65 % 87,100 0.17 % 330 TOTAL NEWMONT 246,400 0.10 % 540 2,195,200 0.31 % 15,160 2,441,500 0.29 % 15,710 86 % 2,419,800 0.28 % 15,090

(1) Copper reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, for 2022 and 2021 were estimated at a copper price of $3.50 and $2.75 per pound, respectively. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Reserve estimates relate to the undeveloped Yanacocha Sulfides project. Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold and silver credits. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Currently included in Corporate and Other in Note 3 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold credits. (9) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpiles are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site reported reserves. (10) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (11) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (12) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Copper Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 212,800 0.44 % 2,060 385,600 0.47 % 4,020 598,400 0.46 % 6,080 118,900 0.26 % 690 93 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 212,800 0.44 % 2,060 385,600 0.47 % 4,020 598,400 0.46 % 6,080 118,900 0.26 % 690 93 % South America Conga, Peru (9) 100 % - - % - 693,800 0.26 % 3,970 693,800 0.26 % 3,970 230,500 0.19 % 950 84 % Yanacocha Open Pits 100 % - - % - 94,600 0.39 % 810 94,600 0.39 % 810 36,400 0.39 % 310 81 % Yanacocha Underground 100 % 500 0.18 % - 6,200 0.12 % 20 6,700 0.12 % 20 3,400 0.13 % 10 97 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (9) 500 0.18 % - 100,800 0.37 % 830 101,300 0.37 % 830 39,700 0.37 % 320 81 % NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 164,300 0.19 % 700 349,900 0.34 % 2,650 514,100 0.30 % 3,360 602,200 0.39 % 5,170 89 % Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 57,600 0.24 % 310 551,300 0.19 % 2,340 608,900 0.20 % 2,640 361,800 0.18 % 1,450 90 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 222,400 0.21 % 1,010 1,695,700 0.26 % 9,790 1,918,100 0.26 % 10,800 1,234,200 0.29 % 7,890 87 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 92,800 0.11 % 230 167,400 0.11 % 420 260,200 0.11 % 650 2,800 0.08 % 10 82 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 92,800 0.11 % 230 167,400 0.11 % 420 260,200 0.11 % 650 2,800 0.08 % 10 82 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (8) 38.5 % 2,600 0.14 % 10 116,900 0.14 % 350 119,500 0.14 % 360 19,900 0.13 % 60 65 % TOTAL NEVADA 2,600 0.14 % 10 116,900 0.14 % 350 119,500 0.14 % 360 19,900 0.13 % 60 65 % TOTAL NEWMONT 530,600 0.28 % 3,310 2,365,500 0.28 % 14,580 2,896,100 0.28 % 17,890 1,375,800 0.28 % 8,640 88 %

Copper Resources at December 31, 2021 (1)(2) Measured Resources Indicated Resources Measured and Indicated Resources Inferred Resources Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Cu%) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 0.72 % 2,030 423,400 0.39 % 3,630 551,800 0.47 % 5,660 99,100 0.27 % 600 91 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 128,400 0.72 % 2,030 423,400 0.39 % 3,630 551,800 0.47 % 5,660 99,100 0.27 % 600 91 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - - % - 356,300 0.26 % 2,040 356,300 0.26 % 2,040 118,400 0.19 % 490 84 % Yanacocha Open Pits 51.35 % - - % - 48,600 0.39 % 420 48,600 0.39 % 420 18,700 0.39 % 160 80 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - - % - 1,800 0.09 % - 1,800 0.09 % - 1,900 0.13 % 10 96 % Total Yanacocha, Peru - - % - 50,400 0.38 % 420 50,400 0.38 % 420 20,600 0.37 % 170 81 % NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 164,300 0.19 % 700 349,900 0.34 % 2,650 514,200 0.30 % 3,350 602,100 0.39 % 5,150 89 % Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 57,600 0.24 % 310 551,200 0.19 % 2,340 608,800 0.20 % 2,650 361,700 0.18 % 1,450 90 % Agua Rica, Argentina (7) 18.75 % 141,900 0.51 % 1,580 137,400 0.36 % 1,100 279,300 0.43 % 2,680 139,900 0.23 % 710 86 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 363,800 0.32 % 2,590 1,445,200 0.27 % 8,550 1,809,000 0.28 % 11,140 1,242,700 0.29 % 7,970 87 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia (10) 100 % 96,200 0.11 % 220 180,500 0.11 % 450 276,700 0.11 % 670 3,300 0.09 % 10 82 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 96,200 0.11 % 220 180,500 0.11 % 450 276,700 0.11 % 670 3,300 0.09 % 10 82 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (8)(10) 38.5 % 3,100 0.14 % 10 111,500 0.14 % 340 114,600 0.14 % 350 19,900 0.13 % 60 66 % TOTAL NEVADA 3,100 0.14 % 10 111,500 0.14 % 340 114,600 0.14 % 350 19,900 0.13 % 60 66 % TOTAL NEWMONT 591,500 0.37 % 4,850 2,160,600 0.27 % 12,970 2,752,100 0.29 % 17,820 1,365,000 0.29 % 8,640 88 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a copper price of $4.00 and $3.25 per pound for 2022 and 2021, respectively. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. In November 2022, the Company sold its 18.75% ownership in Agua Rica. Refer to Note 8 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture (9) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (10) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Silver Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (3) (000) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4)(15) 100 % 103,900 38.00 126,990 184,500 33.04 196,020 288,500 34.82 323,000 86 % 326,300 34.73 364,410 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5)(15) 100 % 500 37.88 660 27,500 25.33 22,390 28,000 25.57 23,050 86 % 35,700 25.67 29,480 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 104,500 38.00 127,640 212,000 32.04 218,410 316,500 34.00 346,050 86 % 362,000 33.84 393,890 South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (6) 100 % - - - 93,400 19.90 59,760 93,400 19.90 59,760 54 % 50,100 18.80 30,280 Yanacocha Stockpiles and Leach Pads, Peru (5)(7) 100 % 2,800 31.48 2,820 93,600 - 24,190 96,400 8.71 27,010 13 % 48,700 8.85 13,850 Total Yanacocha, Peru (14) 2,800 31.48 2,820 187,000 13.96 83,950 189,800 14.22 86,770 41 % 98,800 13.85 44,130 Cerro Negro, Argentina (8) 100 % 1,600 74.72 3,940 7,800 62.31 15,550 9,400 64.47 19,490 75 % 8,900 57.51 16,550 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic, Open Pits (9) 40 % 23,500 12.94 9,780 55,000 12.84 22,680 78,500 12.87 32,460 65 % 13,200 11.65 4,950 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic, Stockpiles (5)(9) 40 % - - - 38,200 15.10 18,520 38,200 15.10 18,520 65 % 37,400 15.49 18,630 Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (15) 23,500 12.94 9,780 93,100 13.76 41,200 116,600 13.60 50,980 65 % 50,600 14.49 23,580 NuevaUnión, Chile (10)(11) 50 % - - - 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 66 % 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 Norte Abierto, Chile (11)(12) 50 % - - - 598,800 1.52 29,340 598,800 1.52 29,340 74 % 598,800 1.52 29,340 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 27,900 18.41 16,540 2,004,700 3.37 217,210 2,032,600 3.58 233,750 58 % 1,875,100 2.67 160,770 Nevada NGM, Nevada (13)(15) 38.5 % 5,300 7.46 1,280 60,100 6.24 12,060 65,500 6.34 13,340 38 % 65,200 6.43 13,480 TOTAL NEVADA 5,300 7.46 1,280 60,100 6.24 12,060 65,500 6.34 13,340 38 % 65,200 6.43 13,480 TOTAL NEWMONT 137,800 32.84 145,460 2,276,900 6.12 447,680 2,414,600 7.64 593,140 74 % 2,302,300 7.68 568,140

(1) Silver reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, for 2022 and 2021 were estimated at a silver price of $20 per ounce. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, lead and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold and copper credits. (7) Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which silver remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (8) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold credits. (9) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (10) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (11) Currently included in Corporate and Other in Note 3 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements. (12) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (13) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (14) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (15) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Silver Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 47,400 23.94 36,510 263,500 23.99 203,240 311,000 23.98 239,740 84,700 27.24 74,220 86 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - - - 19,900 13.99 8,970 19,900 13.99 8,970 1,600 10.98 550 25 % Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 212,800 4.08 27,950 385,600 4.77 59,100 598,400 4.52 87,040 118,900 2.60 9,940 73 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 260,300 7.70 64,460 669,100 12.61 271,300 929,300 11.24 335,750 205,200 12.84 84,700 82 % South America Conga, Peru (10) 100 % - 0.00 - 693,800 2.06 45,910 693,800 2.06 45,910 175,000 1.13 6,330 70 % Yanacocha Open Pits 100 % 12,500 3.30 1,330 108,100 11.11 38,610 120,600 10.30 39,930 29,600 12.52 11,920 41 % Yanacocha Underground 100 % 500 0.37 10 6,200 37.02 7,350 6,700 34.23 7,350 3,400 40.45 4,390 83 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (10) 13,000 3.19 1,330 114,200 12.51 45,950 127,200 11.56 47,290 33,000 15.38 16,310 49 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 200 42.43 210 1,500 51.31 2,490 1,700 50.51 2,690 5,700 35.10 6,450 76 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 1,200 6.77 260 1,200 6.63 250 2,400 6.70 520 300 6.68 70 60 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 1,400 10.72 470 2,700 31.64 2,740 4,100 24.64 3,210 6,000 33.66 6,520 75 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)(11) 40 % 7,300 7.68 1,810 33,200 8.28 8,840 40,600 8.17 10,650 3,000 10.49 1,030 74 % NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 164,300 0.96 5,080 349,900 1.19 13,370 514,100 1.12 18,440 602,200 1.16 22,530 66 % Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,200 1.20 2,990 596,900 1.07 20,550 674,200 1.09 23,540 369,600 0.95 11,340 78 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 263,200 1.38 11,680 1,790,700 2.39 137,370 2,053,900 2.26 149,050 1,188,900 1.68 64,060 64 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (9) 38.5 % 2,400 5.33 410 81,700 5.46 14,340 84,100 5.46 14,760 18,700 5.57 3,350 38 % TOTAL NEVADA 2,400 5.33 410 81,700 5.46 14,340 84,100 5.46 14,760 18,700 5.57 3,350 38 % TOTAL NEWMONT 525,900 4.53 76,550 2,541,500 5.18 423,010 3,067,400 5.07 499,560 1,412,800 3.35 152,120 75 %

Silver Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (g/tonne) Ounces (000) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico (11) 100 % 31,400 25.71 25,990 176,600 26.36 149,620 208,000 26.26 175,610 89,800 28.00 80,840 87 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - - - 21,000 13.94 9,400 21,000 13.94 9,400 1,600 11.08 570 25 % Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 5.79 23,900 423,400 3.75 51,030 551,800 4.22 74,930 99,100 2.65 8,440 64 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 159,800 9.71 49,890 621,000 10.52 210,050 780,800 10.35 259,940 190,500 14.67 89,850 75 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - 0.00 - 356,300 2.06 23,580 356,300 2.06 23,580 89,900 1.13 3,250 70 % Yanacocha Open Pits 51.35 % 4,600 3.31 490 44,600 13.09 18,750 49,200 12.17 19,240 14,400 13.09 6,070 43 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - 1.13 - 1,800 64.29 3,760 1,800 62.68 3,760 1,900 37.56 2,260 87 % Total Yanacocha, Peru 4,600 3.31 490 46,400 15.09 22,510 51,000 14.03 23,000 16,300 15.90 8,330 55 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 46.22 140 1,300 57.30 2,360 1,400 56.55 2,500 7,500 39.04 9,400 75 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 8.53 240 1,000 7.87 250 1,900 8.18 490 100 11.07 20 60 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 1,000 12.15 380 2,300 35.92 2,610 3,300 28.76 2,990 7,600 38.80 9,420 74 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5) 40 % 37,300 11.51 13,800 57,100 10.85 19,940 94,400 11.11 33,740 25,400 9.00 7,360 74 % NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 164,300 0.96 5,080 349,800 1.19 13,360 514,100 1.12 18,440 602,100 1.16 22,520 66 % Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,200 1.20 2,990 596,900 1.07 20,550 674,100 1.09 23,540 369,600 0.95 11,340 78 % Agua Rica, Argentina (8) 18.75 % 120,200 2.90 11,190 135,700 2.41 10,520 255,900 2.64 21,710 139,300 1.62 7,260 43 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 404,600 2.61 33,930 1,544,500 2.28 113,070 1,949,100 2.35 147,000 1,250,200 1.73 69,480 61 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (9)(11) 38.5 % 2,900 5.57 520 84,000 5.54 14,960 86,900 5.54 15,480 18,900 5.60 3,410 38 % TOTAL NEVADA 2,900 5.57 520 84,000 5.54 14,960 86,900 5.54 15,480 18,900 5.60 3,410 38 % TOTAL NEWMONT 567,300 4.62 84,340 2,249,500 4.68 338,080 2,816,800 4.66 422,420 1,459,600 3.47 162,740 66 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a silver price of $23 per ounce for 2022 and 2021. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (5) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the Pueblo Viejo. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. In November 2022, the Company sold its 18.75% ownership in Agua Rica. Refer to Note 8 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (9) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (10) In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest. Refer to Note 1 to Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (11) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Lead Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (3) (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (3) (millions) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 103,900 0.36 % 830 184,500 0.31 % 1,270 288,500 0.33 % 2,090 72 % 326,300 0.32 % 2,320 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 500 0.16 % - 27,500 0.33 % 200 28,000 0.33 % 200 72 % 35,700 0.33 % 260 TOTAL NEWMONT 104,500 0.36 % 830 212,000 0.31 % 1,470 316,500 0.33 % 2,300 72 % 362,000 0.32 % 2,580

(1) Lead reserves for 2022 and 2021 were estimated at a lead price of $1.00 and $0.90 per pound, respectively. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Lead cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Lead Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 47,400 0.26 % 270 263,500 0.23 % 1,360 311,000 0.24 % 1,630 84,700 0.23 % 440 72 % TOTAL NEWMONT 47,400 0.26 % 270 263,500 0.23 % 1,360 311,000 0.24 % 1,630 84,700 0.23 % 440 72 %

Lead Resources (1)(2)(4) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Pb %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 0.29 % 200 176,600 0.26 % 1,020 208,000 0.27 % 1,230 89,800 0.24 % 480 73 % TOTAL NEWMONT 31,400 0.29 % 200 176,600 0.26 % 1,020 208,000 0.27 % 1,230 89,800 0.24 % 480 73 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are estimated at a lead price of $1.20 and $1.10 per pound for 2022 and 2021, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the Technical Report Summary provided under exhibit 96.

Zinc Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (3) (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (3) (millions) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 103,900 0.94 % 2,160 184,500 0.76 % 3,080 288,500 0.82 % 5,240 81 % 326,300 0.81 % 5,850 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 500 0.95 % 10 27,500 0.46 % 280 28,000 0.47 % 290 81 % 35,700 0.50 % 400 TOTAL NEWMONT 104,500 0.94 % 2,180 212,000 0.72 % 3,360 316,500 0.79 % 5,540 81 % 362,000 0.78 % 6,250

(1) Zinc reserves for 2022 and 2021 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.20 and $1.15 per pound, respectively. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Zinc cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and lead credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Zinc Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 47,400 0.62 % 650 263,500 0.53 % 3,080 311,000 0.54 % 3,740 84,700 0.53 % 1,000 81 % TOTAL NEWMONT 47,400 0.62 % 650 263,500 0.53 % 3,080 311,000 0.54 % 3,740 84,700 0.53 % 1,000 81 %

Zinc Resources (1)(2)(4) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Zn %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 0.66 % 460 176,600 0.57 % 2,230 208,000 0.59 % 2,690 89,800 0.54 % 1,070 81 % TOTAL NEWMONT 31,400 0.66 % 460 176,600 0.57 % 2,230 208,000 0.59 % 2,690 89,800 0.54 % 1,070 81 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are estimated at a zinc price of $1.45 and $1.40 per pound for 2022 and 2021, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the Technical Report Summary provided under exhibit 96.

Molybdenum Reserves (1) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (3) (millions) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (3) (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) Tonnage (2) (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (3) (millions) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % - - % - 776,900 0.02 % 270 776,900 0.02 % 270 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 270 TOTAL NEWMONT - - % - 776,900 0.02 % 270 776,900 0.02 % 270 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 270

(1) Reserves estimates were estimated based on prices set by the NuevaUnión joint venture. The project is currently undeveloped. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Currently included in Corporate and Other in Note 3 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements.

Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % 159,500 0.01 % 20 231,500 0.01 % 40 391,000 0.01 % 70 362,300 0.01 % 100 52 % TOTAL NEWMONT 159,500 0.01 % 20 231,500 0.01 % 40 391,000 0.01 % 70 362,300 0.01 % 100 52 %

Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Deposits/Districts Newmont Share Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Tonnage (000 tonnes) Grade (Mo %) Pounds (millions) Metallurgical Recovery (3) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % 159,500 0.01 % 20 231,500 0.01 % 40 391,000 0.01 % 60 362,300 0.01 % 100 52 % Agua Rica, Argentina (5) 18.75 % 141,900 0.03 % 80 137,400 0.03 % 90 279,300 0.03 % 170 139,900 0.03 % 90 44 % TOTAL NEWMONT 301,400 0.02 % 100 368,900 0.02 % 130 670,300 0.02 % 230 502,200 0.02 % 190 46 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for NuevaUnión are estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. In November 2022, the Company sold its 18.75% ownership in Agua Rica. Refer to Note 8 of Newmont's Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates:

The reserves stated herein were prepared in compliance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K adopted by the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission ("the SEC") and represent the amount of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum estimated, at December 31, 2022, could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in this definition, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated in at a minimum, a pre-feasibility study to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally," as used in this definition, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Newmont (or our joint venture partners) must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Newmont's (or our joint venture partners') current mine plans. Reserves in this presentation are aggregated from the proven and probable classes. The term "Proven reserves" used in the tables of the appendix means reserves for which (a) quantity is estimated from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; (b) grade and/or quality are estimated from the results of detailed sampling; and (c) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term "Probable reserves" means reserves for which quantity and grade are estimated from information similar to that used for Proven reserves, but the sites for sampling are farther apart or are otherwise less closely spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for Proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. Newmont classifies all reserves as Probable on its development projects until a year of production has confirmed all assumptions made in the reserve estimates. Proven and Probable reserves include gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead or molybdenum attributable to Newmont's ownership or economic interest. Proven and Probable reserves were calculated using cut-off grades. The term "cutoff grade" means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cut-off grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead or molybdenum extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available.

Estimates of Proven and Probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on the prices of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. If our reserve estimations are required to be revised using significantly lower gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead and molybdenum prices as a result of a decrease in commodity prices, increases in operating costs, reductions in metallurgical recovery or other modifying factors, this could result in material write-downs of our investment in mining properties, goodwill and increased amortization, reclamation and closure charges. Producers use pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for undeveloped ore bodies to derive estimates of capital and operating costs based upon anticipated tonnage and grades of ore to be mined and processed, the predicted configuration of the ore body, expected recovery rates of metals from the ore, the costs of comparable facilities, the costs of operating and processing equipment and other factors. Actual operating and capital cost and economic returns on projects may differ significantly from original estimates. Further, it may take many years from the initial phases of exploration until commencement of production, during which time, the economic feasibility of production may change. Estimates of resources are subject to further exploration and development, are subject to additional risks, and no assurance can be given that they will eventually convert to future reserves. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of all of the Inferred resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, if the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead or molybdenum declines from recent levels, if production costs increase, grades decline, recovery rates decrease or if applicable laws and regulations are adversely changed, the indicated level of recovery may not be realized or mineral reserves or resources might not be mined or processed profitably. If we determine that certain of our mineral reserves or resources have become uneconomic, this may ultimately lead to a reduction in our aggregate reported mineral reserves and resources. Consequently, if our actual mineral reserves and resources are less than current estimates, our business, prospects, results of operations and financial position may be materially impaired. For additional information see the "Proven and Probable Reserve" and "Measured and Indicated and Inferred Resource" tables herein and in the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 23, 2023, with the SEC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future production, reserve estimates, exploration outlook and expected expenditure, and operational and financial performance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements". Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to the key assumptions set forth herein. Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Company's 2022 Form 10-K, filed on February 23, 2023, with the SEC under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information, The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

