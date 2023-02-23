Argo Advances to Near-Term Oil Production

Toronto, February 23, 2023 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo") is pleased to announce that the near-term oil production at the Sparky oil wells is on track for before Spring break-up at Lindbergh and post Spring break-up at Lloyd.

Surface preparations at Lindbergh are in progress for drilling to commence and be completed prior to Spring break-up. Argo's 37.5% participation in the Lindbergh oil well is expected to yield 55 to 70 barrels oil/day to Argo. At the second Sparky oil well, Argo is participating for 18.75% and Argo's share of oil production is estimated to be 30 to 40 barrels of oil/day.

Argo also announces that Judy Baker, CEO of the company, has loaned Argo $653,000 to fund its portion of drilling at the Lindbergh area oil well which Argo is participating in with Croverro Energy. The loan has a term of 5 months and a 10 percent interest rate.

As announced on February 1, 2023, Argo is currently completing a private placement of 12,000,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. The proceeds of the financing will be used for; participation in the Sparky oil wells, advancement of the Nisku Oil Farm-ins, and general corporate purposes. Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals pursuant to which the finder may receive a finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the financing attributable to such finder.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155921