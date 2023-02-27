Menü Artikel
Terra Balcanica Intersects 505 g/t AgEq Over 11.0 m Including 3,075 g/t AgEq (108.5 oz/? AgEq) over 1.7 m At Viogor-Zanik in Bosnia

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, Feb. 27, 2023 - Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1) is pleased to announce further, high-grade drill results including step-out drillholes at Cumavici Ridge and a new discovery at the Josheva target extending mineralization at the Cumavici Corridor over 2.3 km to the southeast within its flagship, 216 km2 Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

  • Highest Grades Intercepted To Date: Drillhole CMVDD004 returned 505.3 g/t AgEq over 11.0 m from 43.0 m depth including 3075.4 g/t AgEq (108.5 oz/t AgEq) over 1.7 m (see Figure 1) 40 m northeast of CMVDD005 and over 50 m northwest from the drill fence that included CMVDD001, CMVDD002, and CMVDD003;

  • New Discovery at Josheva over 2.3 km southeast of Cumavici Ridge: Drillhole JOSDD001 drilled over 2.3 km southeast of Cumavici Ridge discovered a new mineralized structure yielding 119.7 g/t AgEq over 6.0 m from 53.0 m depth (see Figure 2). The discovery drillhole at Josheva validates the district geologic model and confirms the potential for several other segments of polymetallic veins within the expansive 7.2 km strike Cumavici corridor. The entire corridor remains open for further drill testing.

  • Five shallow, high grade intercepts: Cumavici Ridge has displayed consistency by the initial drilling with five holes intercepting shallow, high-grade polymetallic mineralization (see Figure 3), including:

    • CMVDD001: 824.2 g/t AgEq. over 4.0 m including 1634.4 g/t AgEq. over 2.0 m;
    • CMVDD002: 816.1 g/t AgEq. over 2.0 m;
    • CMVDD003: 465.5 g/t AgEq. over 8.7 m including 1196.6 g/t AgEq. over 2.0 m;
    • CMVDD005: 284.0 g/t AgEq over 10.0 m including 895.8 g/t AgEq over 2.0m.
  • Extending High Grade Footprint With Step-Out Drilling: assay results from CMVDD001 to CMVDD005 confirm consistent high-grade mineralization over a footprint approximately 60 by 100 meters at Cumavici Ridge. (see Figure 4). Further drilling will focus on expanding strike length to the northwest along 650 m of strike length and confirm down-dip continuity to southwest. The system remains open in all directions.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Miškovi?, commented: "We are very pleased with the world class intercepts that the Cumavici Ridge system keeps on delivering. The stage is now set for the Phase II drill program of this shallow polymetallic vein that will aim to add onto these exceptional grades. Most exciting is that the highest metal concentrations have come from the northwesterly segment of the system which is the direction where we intend to extend our drill fence in 2023. Also encouraging are the positive Josheva target intercepts located 2.3 km southwest of Cumavici Ridge as a testament to the widespread mineralization along the epithermal corridor. We have numerous, high-grade targets to further test with infill and step out drilling."


Assay Results

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Sb (%) Zn (%) AgEq* (g/t)
CMVDD004 43.0 54.0 11.0 225 0.3 0.56 1.48 0.83 505.3
Incl. 44.8 46.5 1.7 1420 0.81 3.42 9.40 4.95 3075.4
JOSDD001 53.0 59.0 6.0 11 0.06 0.68 - 1.66 119.7
JOSDD002 30.0 32.0 2.0 - 0.66 0.03 0.01 0.19 -

Table 1. Assay results of key mineralized intervals from Cumavici drillholes. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents ("AgEq") are based on assumed metal prices of US$1950/oz for gold (Au), US$18.00/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.00/lb for lead (Pb), US$4.50/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$1.50/lb for zinc (Zn). *Assumed metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 94% Pb and Zn, 90% Sb are based on published metallurgical tests for analogous Balkan epithermal deposits. For CMVDD001-003 and CMVD005, see the Company news releases from Sept. 8th, Oct. 22nd, 2022, and Feb. 2nd, 2023.


Figure 1. Section B-B' from Figure 3 (below) along drillhole fence CMVDD004-005. CMVDD004 intersected 11 m of mineralization at 43 m depth, illustrating grade continuity to near surface from CMVDD005 which intersected 10 m at 284 g/t AgEq at 81 m. The vein system remains open down dip. Click here to view the image.


Figure 2. Phase I drilling at Cumavici Ridge and the SE extension at the Josheva target. The 7.2 km long Cumavici Corridor extends well beyond Cumavici Ridge to NW. Click here to view the image.


Figure 3. Phase I drillholes at Cumavici Ridge. Drillholes CMVDD004 and CMVDD005 are NW step-outs from the initial drill fence (CMVDD001-003); the system is open along strike. Click here to view the image.


Figure 4. Fence diagram of drilling completed at the Cumavici Ridge target including drillholes CMVDD001 to CMVDD005. Polymetallic mineralization intervals are highlighted in red. The mineralization remains untested and open down dip to the southwest and entirely open to the NW. The high-grade mineralization footprint currently sits at approximately 60 (strike length) by 100 meters (down dip direction). Click here to view the image.


Drill Results Summary
Drillhole CMVDD004 targeted the strike extension of this shallow mineralization with a 39 m NW collar step-out from CMVDD002. Assay results confirm the structure remains mineralized at shallow levels in the north-western direction. Mineralization consists of a main massive sulphide interval with quartz-sulphide veining in the hanging and footwall of the structure. Massive sulphide intervals are characterized by colloform-crustiform sphalerite-galena-stibnite-sulphosalts. A narrow envelope of silicification is observed around the vein intercept with volcaniclastics showing variable chloritization and argillic alteration.

Drillhole JOSDD001 targeted a mineralized structure 2.3 km southeast of the Cumavici Ridge discovery drillholes. It successfully intersected a mineralized structure returning 119.7 g/t AgEq over 6.0 m from 53.0 m depth. Mineralization encountered is characterized by veinlets, disseminations, and aggregates of sphalerite-galena-pyrite within argillic altered andesitic tuffs. Sulphides are associated with calcite and present in intervals of fault gouge.

Drillhole JOSDD002, located 155 m NW of JOSDD001, tested the same structure with a significant step out. Several mineralized structures were intersected, with disseminated sulphides in fault gouge and calcite. At 31 m depth a quartz-arsenopyrite cemented hydrothermal breccia returned 1 m at 1.1 g/t Au and 0.3 % Zn within a 2 m mineralized intercept yielding 0.66 g/t Au.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Recovery (%)
CMVDD004 360174 4888539 611 -85 045 77.7 87.3
CMVDD005 360141 4888516 621 -85 050 99.0 94.4
CMVDD006 360195 4888403 611 -68 052 154.6 93.7
CMVDD007 360389 4888084 485 -45 048 175.4 97.7
CMVDD008 360361 4888323 522 -85 045 78.0 95.0
CMVDD009 360347 4888299 520 -85 035 91.1 99.0
JOSDD001 361639 4886792 386 -52 034 108.8 96.7
JOSDD002 361516 4886889 383 -52 034 111.8 99.3

Table 2. Drillhole collar survey information for the reported Cumavici Ridge and Josheva drillholes (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N). See the complete list of assays at the end of the news release.

Further Exploration Drilling: Further drilling will systematically test the high-grade Cumavici vein along strike to the NW/SE and down-dip SW where the mineralization is open and untested. The Cumavici Ridge target lies within a local magnetic low, which is continuous for > 500 m strike length. The Company interprets the well-developed magnetic low lineament to represent the structure hosting the Cumavici Ridge polymetallic mineralization, offering a robust target for expansion of mineralization. Due to the shallow nature of this high-grade system, drilling can quickly define strike length utilizing a 40 m regular step out. Mineralization is interpreted to be dipping shallowly to the SW, which allows for down-dip testing with modest meterage requirements. This will be a priority of the 2023 drilling campaign.

Target generation is ongoing by utilizing the geological knowledge gained in the 2022 drilling campaign to unlock the potential of the 7.2 km strike length Cumavici corridor. Understanding of the geochemical and geophysical signature of this high-grade system, and confirmation of the exploration strategy through definition of yet another mineralized structure at Josheva gives the Company confidence in the underexplored nature of the Cumavici corridor. Surface expressions of mineralized structures have been observed at several localities, namely Cumurnica and Seoce where soil geochemistry shows NW/SE trending anomalous Ag-Pb-Zn. Zones of fault gouge with disseminated sphalerite and galena are observed on surface which can be tied to low magnetic lineaments, offering targets for future drilling. The Cumavici corridor remains largely untested, and the Company firmly believes there is opportunity for discovery of the Cumavici Ridge style mineralization along the entire 7.2 km strike length.

QAQC
Composite, half a drill core (PQ3 and HQ3) samples were delivered by truck to ALS Bor, Serbia for sample preparation and analysis at the ALS laboratory Loughrea, Ireland an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified testing laboratory. Sample preparation PREP-31BY method was used on all core samples. This involves crushing to 70% less than 2 mm, rotary split 1kg and pulverizing the split to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was assayed by 30g fire assay with ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21). Analyses of silver and base metals were completed by highly oxidising digestion with HNO3, KClO3 and HBr (ASY-ORE) and the final solution in dilute aqua regia is determined by ICP-AES (ME-ICPORE). Control samples, comprising certified reference materials (CDN-ME-1811), quarter core field duplicates and blanks were inserted at a rate of 5% and investigated as part of the company's quality assurance and quality control program.

Qualified Person
Dr. Aleksandar Miškovi?, P.Geo, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr. Miškovi? has reviewed and validated the information contained in this news release as factual and accurate.

About the Company
Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
"Aleksandar Miškovi?"

Aleksandar Miškovi?
President and CEO
For more information about this news release, please contact amiskovic@terrabresources.com, or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com/en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Hole ID Sample ID From (m) To (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Pb (%) Sb (%) Zn (%)
CMVDD004 105214 40.0 41.0 0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.021
CMVDD004 105215 41.0 42.0 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.014
CMVDD004 105216 42.0 43.0 0.007 <1 0.011 <0.005 0.044
CMVDD004 105217 43.0 44.0 0.007 1 0.017 <0.005 0.053
CMVDD004 105218 44.0 44.8 0.1 1 0.026 0.009 0.161
CMVDD004 105219 44.8 46.5 0.812 1420 3.42 9.35 4.95
CMVDD004 105220 46.5 47.0 1.65 43 0.267 0.447 0.309
CMVDD004 105221 47.0 48.0 0.249 13 0.07 0.064 0.129
CMVDD004 105222 48.0 49.0 0.147 4 0.017 0.016 0.06
CMVDD004 105223 49.0 50.0 0.171 4 <0.005 0.008 0.031
CMVDD004 105224 50.0 51.0 0.277 8 0.025 0.017 0.051
CMVDD004 105225 51.0 52.0 0.012 1 0.005 <0.005 0.056
CMVDD004 105226 52.0 53.3 0.077 2 0.008 0.007 0.02
CMVDD004 105227 53.3 54.0 0.06 4 0.087 0.013 0.091
CMVDD004 105228 54.0 55.0 0.003 <1 0.022 <0.005 0.079
CMVDD004 105229 55.0 56.0 0.003 <1 0.018 0.006 0.05
CMVDD004 105230 56.0 57.0 0.003 1 0.018 0.008 0.073
CMVDD004 105231 57.0 58.0 0.012 4 0.021 0.062 0.082
CMVDD004 105232 57.0 58.0 0.014 2 0.02 0.046 0.08
CMVDD004 105233 58.0 59.0 0.002 <1 0.104 0.009 0.108
CMVDD004 105234 59.0 60.0 0.002 <1 0.058 <0.005 0.083
CMVDD004 105235 60.0 61.0 0.002 <1 0.012 <0.005 0.048
CMVDD004 105236 61.0 62.0 0.005 <1 0.008 <0.005 0.023
CMVDD004 105237 62.0 63.0 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.014
CMVDD004 105238 63.0 64.0 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.016
CMVDD004 105239 64.0 65.0 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.016
CMVDD004 105240 65.0 66.0 0.003 <1 0.01 <0.005 0.036
CMVDD004 105241 66.0 67.5 0.002 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.022
CMVDD004 105242 67.5 69.0 0.01 1 0.007 <0.005 0.021
CMVDD004 105243 69.0 70.5 0.002 <1 0.03 <0.005 0.07
CMVDD004 105244 70.5 71.5 0.017 2 0.069 0.012 0.102
CMVDD004 105245 71.5 72.9 0.03 <1 0.017 <0.005 0.057
CMVDD007 105054 91 92 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.007
CMVDD007 105055 92 93 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.006
CMVDD007 105056 93 94 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD007 105057 94 95 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.007
CMVDD007 105058 95 96 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.007
CMVDD007 105059 96 97 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD007 105060 97 98 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD007 105061 98 99 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD007 105062 99 100 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
CMVDD007 105063 100 101 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD007 105064 101 102 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
CMVDD007 105065 102 103 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.015
CMVDD007 105066 103 104 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.012
CMVDD007 105067 104 105 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
CMVDD007 105068 105 106 <0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.022
CMVDD007 105069 106 107 0.002 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.02
CMVDD007 105070 106 107 0.002 <1 0.008 <0.005 0.017
CMVDD007 105071 107 108 0.006 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.041
CMVDD007 105072 108 109 0.001 <1 0.022 <0.005 0.088
CMVDD007 105073 109 110 0.032 9 0.641 0.027 1.79
CMVDD007 105074 110 111 <0.001 <1 0.017 <0.005 0.062
CMVDD007 105075 111 112 <0.001 <1 0.043 <0.005 0.116
CMVDD007 105076 112 113 <0.001 <1 0.01 <0.005 0.028
CMVDD007 105077 113 114 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.011
CMVDD007 105078 114 115 <0.001 1 0.016 <0.005 0.048
CMVDD007 105079 153 154 <0.001 <1 0.012 <0.005 0.072
CMVDD007 105080 154 155 <0.001 1 0.017 <0.005 0.084
CMVDD007 105081 155 156 <0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.019
CMVDD007 105082 156 157 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.014
CMVDD007 105083 157 158 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.011
CMVDD007 105084 158 159 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
CMVDD007 105085 159 160 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.015
CMVDD007 105086 160 161 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.022
CMVDD007 105087 161 162 <0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.025
CMVDD007 105088 162 163 <0.001 <1 0.008 <0.005 0.037
CMVDD007 105089 163 164 <0.001 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.029
CMVDD008 105279 18.0 19.0 0.003 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.005
CMVDD008 105280 19.0 20.0 0.005 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.005
CMVDD008 105281 20.0 21.0 0.005 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
CMVDD008 105282 21.0 22.0 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.011
CMVDD008 105283 22.0 23.0 0.002 <1 0.069 <0.005 0.08
CMVDD008 105284 23.0 24.0 0.003 <1 0.011 <0.005 0.028
CMVDD008 105285 24.0 25.0 0.002 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.01
CMVDD008 105286 25.0 26.0 0.004 2 0.005 <0.005 0.007
CMVDD008 105287 26.0 27.0 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.006
CMVDD008 105288 27.0 28.0 0.001 1 <0.005 <0.005 0.013
CMVDD008 105289 28.0 29.0 0.002 <1 0.005 0.006 0.02
CMVDD008 105290 28.0 29.0 <0.001 1 <0.005 <0.005 0.018
CMVDD008 105291 29.0 30.0 0.002 1 0.005 <0.005 0.018
CMVDD008 105292 30.0 31.0 0.004 2 0.04 <0.005 0.116
CMVDD008 105293 31.0 32.0 0.004 2 0.108 <0.005 0.21
CMVDD008 105294 32.0 33.0 0.005 1 0.009 0.008 0.101
CMVDD008 105295 33.0 34.0 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.013
CMVDD009 105296 56.5 57.5 0.001 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.026
CMVDD009 105297 57.5 58.5 0.002 <1 0.024 <0.005 0.072
CMVDD009 105298 58.5 59.5 0.011 4 0.326 <0.005 1.03
CMVDD009 105299 59.5 60.5 0.005 1 0.084 0.009 0.181
CMVDD009 105300 60.5 61.5 0.008 1 0.121 0.006 0.152
CMVDD009 105301 61.5 62.5 0.002 <1 0.0025 <0.005 0.007
JOSDD001 105302 4.3 5.3 0.028 1 0.066 <0.005 0.413
JOSDD001 105303 5.3 6.3 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD001 105304 6.3 7.3 0.001 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD001 105305 49 50 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.006
JOSDD001 105306 50 51 0.001 <1 <0.005 0.005 0.007
JOSDD001 105307 51 52 0.003 1 0.005 0.007 0.008
JOSDD001 105308 52 53 0.022 <1 0.018 <0.005 0.022
JOSDD001 105309 53 54 0.076 6 0.458 <0.005 1.34
JOSDD001 105310 54 55 0.014 4 0.131 0.011 0.413
JOSDD001 105311 55 56 0.101 16 0.87 0.005 3.5
JOSDD001 105312 56 57 0.017 3 0.16 0.006 0.755
JOSDD001 105313 57 58 0.015 3 0.066 <0.005 0.93
JOSDD001 105314 58 59 0.119 35 2.38 0.009 3.03
JOSDD001 105315 59 60 <0.001 1 0.019 <0.005 0.052
JOSDD001 105316 60 61 0.006 <1 0.011 <0.005 0.021
JOSDD001 105317 61 62 0.016 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.011
JOSDD001 105318 62 63 0.002 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.005
JOSDD001 105319 62 63 0.003 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.006
JOSDD001 105320 63 64 0.003 <1 0.024 <0.005 0.038
JOSDD001 105321 64 65 0.013 2 0.25 <0.005 0.597
JOSDD001 105322 65 66 0.005 2 0.056 <0.005 0.162
JOSDD001 105324 66 67 <0.001 <1 0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD001 105325 67 68 0.001 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD001 105326 68 69 <0.001 <1 0.025 <0.005 0.062
JOSDD001 105327 69 70 <0.001 1 0.062 <0.005 0.83
JOSDD001 105328 70 71 0.001 2 0.117 <0.005 1.885
JOSDD001 105329 71 72 <0.001 <1 0.012 <0.005 0.264
JOSDD001 105330 72 73 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105331 4 5 0.006 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.012
JOSDD002 105332 5 6 0.106 1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105333 6 7 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105334 19 20 0.004 <1 0.012 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105335 20 21 0.065 <1 0.013 <0.005 0.015
JOSDD002 105336 21 22 0.011 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105337 22 23 0.006 2 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105338 23 24 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105339 24 25 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105340 25 26 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105341 26 27 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105342 27 28 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105343 28 29 0.003 2 0.012 <0.005 0.027
JOSDD002 105344 29 30 0.05 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.013
JOSDD002 105345 30 31 0.202 <1 0.035 0.005 0.08
JOSDD002 105346 31 32 1.115 <1 0.024 0.011 0.292
JOSDD002 105347 32 33 0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105348 47 48 0.003 <1 <0.005 0.006 0.008
JOSDD002 105349 48 49 0.003 1 0.007 0.006 0.023
JOSDD002 105350 49 50 0.004 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.013
JOSDD002 105351 50 51 0.004 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105352 50 51 0.004 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105353 51 52 0.181 <1 0.027 <0.005 0.048
JOSDD002 105354 52 53 0.007 <1 0.028 <0.005 0.025
JOSDD002 105355 53 54 0.006 <1 0.018 <0.005 0.021
JOSDD002 105356 54 55 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.005
JOSDD002 105357 55 56 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.005
JOSDD002 105358 56 57 0.004 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.004
JOSDD002 105359 57 58 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.003
JOSDD002 105360 58 59 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.004
JOSDD002 105361 59 60 0.003 <1 0.034 <0.005 0.038
JOSDD002 105362 60 61 <0.001 <1 0.006 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105363 61 62 <0.001 1 0.011 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105364 62 63 0.001 1 <0.005 <0.005 0.002
JOSDD002 105365 63 64 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.002
JOSDD002 105366 64 65 <0.001 <1 0.01 <0.005 0.012
JOSDD002 105367 65 66 0.003 1 0.083 <0.005 0.272
JOSDD002 105368 66 67 0.002 1 0.095 <0.005 0.228
JOSDD002 105369 67 68 0.004 2 0.113 <0.005 0.295
JOSDD002 105370 68 69 0.013 2 0.18 <0.005 0.32
JOSDD002 105371 69 70 0.006 1 0.039 <0.005 0.106
JOSDD002 105372 70 71 0.065 0.5 0.006 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105373 71 72 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.006
JOSDD002 105374 72 73 0.002 1 <0.005 <0.005 0.004
JOSDD002 105375 73 74 0.001 <1 0.007 <0.005 0.013
JOSDD002 105376 74 75 <0.001 <1 0.038 <0.005 0.084
JOSDD002 105377 75 76 0.004 <1 0.039 <0.005 0.094
JOSDD002 105378 76 77 0.03 1 0.089 <0.005 0.227
JOSDD002 105379 77 78 0.018 8 0.589 <0.005 0.983
JOSDD002 105380 78 79 0.004 2 0.053 <0.005 0.125
JOSDD002 105381 78 79 0.003 <1 0.05 <0.005 0.119
JOSDD002 105382 79 80 0.007 <1 0.072 0.005 0.112
JOSDD002 105383 80 81 0.064 <1 0.053 0.006 0.081
JOSDD002 105384 81 82 0.023 <1 0.032 0.008 0.051
JOSDD002 105385 82 83 0.019 <1 0.025 0.005 0.02
JOSDD002 105386 83 84 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.015
JOSDD002 105387 84 85 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.011
JOSDD002 105388 85 86 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105389 86 87 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.013
JOSDD002 105390 87 88 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105391 88 89 0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105392 89 90 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105393 90 91 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105394 91 92 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105395 92 93 0.013 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105396 93 94 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105398 94 95 0.002 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.01
JOSDD002 105399 95 96 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105400 96 97 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105401 97 98 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105402 98 99 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.008
JOSDD002 105403 99 100 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105404 100 101 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.009
JOSDD002 105405 101 102 <0.001 <1 <0.005 <0.005 0.007


