Black Tusk Resources Inc. to Change Name to Q Battery Metals Corp

VANCOUVER, February 28, 2023 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name to "Q Battery Metals Corp." and the trading symbol will change to "QMET". The change of name is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The new name is reflective of the Company's portfolio of properties in Quebec that are currently being explored for potential lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc molybdenum, and platinum group elements. A summary of those projects is provided below.

The PEGALITH project was recently acquired by the Company. The claims were staked to cover historic mineral showings that are hosted in coarse mica and feldspar pegmatites. The pegmatite minerals were small scale mined as industrial minerals. The historic Mine Leduc, located approximately six kilometres southwest of the PegaLith property, contains a small lithium-bearing resource (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) from pegmatitic rocks, indicating the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region. The reader is cautioned that results obtained from the historic Mine Leduc is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company's Pegalith Project. The pegmatites at Leduc and those underlying the Pegalith project are hosted in a northwest trending belt of regionally mapped metamorphic rocks, including paragneiss and quartzite. A Phase-I exploration program is to be undertaken by QBMC in 2023 to test these pegmatites for lithium potential.

On the MOGOLD Project, the Boily-Berubé mineral showing is documented as being associated with granitic pegmatites. Stripping carried out in 1989 exposed a pegmatitic vein containing molybdenite with some grains of pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite (Sigeom). The vein material was only analyzed for precious metals. The Lac Fiedmont South mineral showing, on the eastern margin of the Company's property, has similar geology to the Boily-Berubé, including molybdenite hosted in pegmatite. The full northern part of the claim block is now being targeted for lithium potential..

The La Corne Batholith and the volcanic rocks along the margin host several well-known lithium deposits. Of particular significance, approximately 10 kilometres to the north of Mogold Project, Sayona Mining Ltd is in the process of restarting the North American Lithium (NAL) mine. The NAL mine has a reported proven ore reserve of 1.2 million tonnes of 0.92% Li2O and probable reserve of 28 million tonnes of 0.96% Li2O (https://www.mining.com/sayona-raises-136m-for-quebec-lithium-projects-restart-in-2023/). The reader is cautioned that results obtained from NAL mine is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company's Mogold Project.

The potential for VMS deposition similar to that found on the adjacent PG Highway claim provides incentive for exploring for mineralization within the volcanic rocks in the southern part of the claim block.

The Company has completed airborne magnetic survey and ground-based deep penetrating electromagnetic survey, as well as bedrock sampling, on the Mogold claims. Several VMS target areas have been identified by these surveys. A permit to drill on the Mogold was obtained in 2022 with drilling proposed for 2023.

The PG HIGHWAY claims were staked by the Company to cover an area considered prospective for hosting massive sulphide mineralization. Several outcrops of massive pyrite and pyrrhotite were historically trenched and sampled as part of a gold exploration program. Other elements were generally not tested. The Company's geologists recognize the potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization within the geologic terrain underlying the PG Highway claims. As well, pyrrhotite mineralization has been associated with platinum group elements (PGE) to the north of the claims.

The Company has completed airborne magnetic survey and ground-based deep penetrating electromagnetic survey on the PG Highway project. The surveys define several targets for potential massive sulphide mineralization. A permit to drill these targets was obtained in 2022 with drilling proposed in 2023.

The LORRAIN claims were located to cover a magnetic feature that is associated with an ultramafic rock that hosts the Guimond-Church mineral showing. The showing is described as ultramafic rock containing 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni. The showing has yet to be tested by modern techniques or diamond drilling.

Historic work on the Lorrain claims included diamond drilling of other targets that are now within the claims. In particular, a drill hole completed in 2001 is summarized as containing substantial quantities of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and silver. The Company attempted to twin this drill hole based upon the locations provided in the historic reporting, but was not successful at obtaining similar sample results. The Lorrain property remains a project of interest for the Company.

McKENZIE EAST - Gold, copper.

The Company also owns the McKENZIE EAST project located north of Val d'Or. The McKenzie East property adjoins the east side of the McKenzie Break Project owned and operated by Monarch Mining Corporation.

The property has undergone historic exploration including the discovery of the C2-B mineral showing where drilling intersected quartz-carbonate-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins in andesitic-diorite host rocks. The most significant values reported include 3.10 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 0.30 metres, 1.21 g/t Au over 0.30 metres (both from drill hole CO-94-10), and 1.10 g/t Au over 0.30 metres from hole CO-94-13.

The Company completed ground Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, and diamond drilling on the McKenzie East. In 2021, Black Tusk completed 2,587 metres of drilling over 8 drill holes on the property. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see Black Tusk news release dated July 13, 2021).

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a former director of the Company.

