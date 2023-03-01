Nuinsco Resources Limited: Announces Addition of Specialist Technical Advisors

Toronto, March 1, 2023  Nuinsco Resources Limited (Nuinsco or the Company) (CSE:NWI) today announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Alastair Neill and Dr. David Mchaina as technical advisors to the Company.Paul Jones, Nuinscos CEO, stated: We are pleased that Mr. Neill and Dr. Mchaina have agreed to assist Nuinscos management and Board of Directors with the development and execution of a strategy to create value from the Companys projects, specifically the Prairie Lake Critical Minerals and Phosphate project located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Marathon, Ontario. Their collective expertise and relationships in rare earths processing and marketing, regulatory frameworks, environmental permitting, and stakeholder consultation will enhance Nuinscos ability to advance its existing and future assets.Mr. Neill has been involved in the rare earth sector for almost 30 years, making him a tremendous resource for the Company at a time of rapidly evolving circumstances in the critical metals markets. His knowledge and understanding of the complex critical metals marketplace will be of enormous value and will provide context for decision making going forward. Mr. Neill has held senior management positions responsible for sale and purchase, product development, marketing, R&D, and business development of several rare earth enterprises in North America and Asia, including spending 10 years on-site in China and Mongolia.Dr. Mchaina returns to Nuinsco after several years on other projects. He has considerable familiarity with the Prairie Lake project and is therefore already well along the project learning curve and can provide immediate and invaluable input to its development. Dr. Mchaina will provide expertise in environmental and social impact assessment, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and mining engineering. He has over 40 years of experience in the exploration, development and mining sector having worked in positions of progressive seniority on projects requiring diverse knowledge across Canada and internationally in Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle EastThe Prairie Lake project is a large, well located, source of critical minerals and phosphate in North America. It is a potential source of elements needed for applications in agriculture, transportation, power distribution, energy storage, , , green technologies and a host of others.. It is of immense value to a secure critical minerals supply chain; an issue identified by numerous governments in the recent past, addressed with incentives and programs to encourage development of the critical minerals sector. Prairie Lake is located near the north shore of Lake Superior, putting it in close or easily accessible reach of:- The towns of Marathon and Terrace Bay, able to supply skilled, local workforce.- Paved Highways 17 and 11.- Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway networks.- High capacity (230kV) electrical power transmission line.- Only 50km from the Marathon deep water port project. Deep-water ports also located at Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie  ready access to global markets.Pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted stock options (Options) to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate of 9,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.005 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.Nuinsco is participating at the PDAC 2023 Convention. Please come visit us in the Investors Exchange on Tuesday and Wednesday March 7-8 in Booth number: 2414B.Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has three properties in Ontario  the large multi-commodity (phosphate, rare earth element, niobi­um, tantalum) Prairie Lake project near Marathon-Terrace Bay, the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong, and the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan currently optioned to First Class Metals PLC. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. To learn more, please visit www.nuinsco.ca or contact:Paul Jones, CEOSean Stokes, Executive VPCathy Hume, Consultant