Orsu Metals Notice for Transfer from Tier 2 to NEX

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2023 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides a corporate update. On November 30, 2022, the Company reported that following the disposition of its sole mineral project (as announced on November 14, 2022) the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") determined that the Company did not meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company was on notice ending March 1, 2023 (the "Notice Period") from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX if the Company does not meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements prior to the expiry of the Notice Period.

NEX is a separate board of the Exchange, and it provides a trading platform for listed companies that have fallen below the Exchange's ongoing listing standards.

The Company's discussions and evaluation of a number of potential acquisitions combined with a concurrent equity financing with an aim to move the Company forward have not met with success. The Exchange will issue a bulletin to transfer the Company to NEX, effective, March 20, 2023.

