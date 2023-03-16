Orsu Metals Notice for Transfer from Tier 2 to NEX

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2023 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides a corporate update. On November 30, 2022, the Company reported that following the disposition of its sole mineral project (as announced on November 14, 2022) the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") determined that the Company did not meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company was on notice ending March 1, 2023 (the "Notice Period") from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX if the Company does not meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements prior to the expiry of the Notice Period.
NEX is a separate board of the Exchange, and it provides a trading platform for listed companies that have fallen below the Exchange's ongoing listing standards.
The Company's discussions and evaluation of a number of potential acquisitions combined with a concurrent equity financing with an aim to move the Company forward have not met with success. The Exchange will issue a bulletin to transfer the Company to NEX, effective, March 20, 2023.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Sergey Kurzin,
Interim Managing Director
For further information, please contact:
Sergey Kurzin, at 1-604-536-2711 or email: svkurzin@orsumetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!