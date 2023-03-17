Geologica Appoints New Director

Vancouver, March 17, 2023 - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE:GRCM) (FSE:862) (Stuttagart:A2QQBC) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Miyaoka, BS. Engineering to the Company's board of directors.

Doug Unwin CEO and President of the Company stated "we are very fortunate to have an individual of Mark's experience and talent joining our board." The board has resolved to issue Mark 100,000 options to purchase common shares an exercise price of $0.075 per share and an expiry date 5 years from issue. All the above options will be subject to a 4 month hold period and the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the shareholders.

ABOUT GEOLOGICA RESOURCE CORP.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer, building shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company has an option agreement and purchase agreements for 100% of the mineral claims known as the Topley Project, located in central British Columbia. The Company continues to evaluate additional properties to explore.

TOPLEY CLAIMS

Geochemistry has identified high priority exploration target areas and a kilometer-scale VMS target area

The region is known for its large porphyry, copper/gold, and copper/molybdenum deposits including past producing copper mines, Granisle and Bell

The property is located in central BC, is Road Accessible, Cost effective to explore

BC Hydro power lines transect the property and several water sources are available on the property

Porphyries contain the largest reserves of Cu and close to 50% of Au reserves in BC

Topley Property consists of 7 mineral claims totaling 2,669 Ha with known prospects and showings

The recent acquisition expands the Company's land position by 707.9 hectares to total 3,414 hectares

CLAIMS HISTORICAL WORK

Previous drilling on the claims has indicated intense epithermal alteration with Ag, Pb, and Zn mineralization. Sporadic regional till samples in the area are in the 90th percentile for As, Sb, Pb and Zn. These claims have been mapped as mostly light grey FS phyric andesites, maroon FS phyric andesites with disseminated magnetite and monazite. Monazite stocks with in andesites is similar geology to Mount Milligan.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview has been reviewed by John Buckle P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website

https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at

https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00039876

Doug Unwin

President & CEO

(604) 762-5355

doug.unwin@geologicaresource.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "anticipate", "will", "would" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the expected timing for the commencement of trading of the Shares on the CSE, the exercise of the Over Allotment Option and the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Topley Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and other risk factors set forth in the long-form prospectus of the Company dated July 22, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

